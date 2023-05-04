AMN Healthcare Announces Executive Team Appointments

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMN Healthcare announced today two executive leadership appointments as the total talent solutions company positions for continued growth and market leadership:



Meredith Lapointe, a McKinsey & Company partner with expertise in building sustainable healthcare workforces, has been named Chief Business Officer.

Patrick McCall, global sales executive at People2.0 and previously Randstad, has been named Chief Growth Officer.

These leaders will report directly to Cary Grace, President and Chief Executive Officer of AMN Healthcare, providing dedicated leadership over areas that empower the company’s delivery of client-centric service and technology-enabled workforce solutions.

Meredith Lapointe is joining AMN Healthcare from McKinsey with responsibility for the company’s corporate growth strategy, client management and marketing. She is a senior executive with deep knowledge of healthcare and its unique workforce. Lapointe has been with McKinsey for nearly 16 years. She built her practice around healthcare workforce optimization and operational transformation and is a recognized and widely respected leader in this area. Specializing in health systems and services, she is highly skilled in strategy development and operational improvement.

“We could not be more pleased to have Meredith join AMN Healthcare. The expertise and experience she brings will be of great value as we work with clients to help them in building a sustainable workforce in an environment where the supply of clinicians will continue to be challenging,” Grace said.

Patrick McCall will lead enterprise sales and implementation functions at AMN Healthcare. He will ensure that the sales organization is client focused, has strong alignment across AMN businesses, and has the right tools and technology to increase and retain business. McCall is a seasoned sales executive with proven experience in growth acceleration. He comes to AMN Healthcare having served as Global Chief Revenue Officer at People2.0, the latest in a list of accomplishments that won him recognition in the Staffing Industry Analysts list of the top 100 leaders in North America. McCall’s experience also includes 10 years as Global Chief Sales Officer at Randstad Group, a leading global talent organization. He also served as managing partner for Verity Professionals for eight years.

“Patrick brings a unique set of experiences to AMN Healthcare. He understands and has a proven track record in building a client-centric enterprise sales organization,” Grace said.

“We are pleased to have these talented industry leaders on our executive team as we position AMN Healthcare for continued growth and market leadership,” said Grace. “They have the leading-edge skills and knowledge to strengthen our ability to provide clients with innovative solutions and technologies to support their workforce needs,” she added.

