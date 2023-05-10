Methanol Institute Welcomes PMW Technology as a New Member
PMW's A3C technology can help contribute to both the capture of carbon dioxide on-board methanol dual-fuel vessels, as well as the scale-up of e-methanol production”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Methanol Institute (MI) is pleased to welcome PMW Technology as our newest member. PMW Technology are the inventers and owners of a patented cryogenic carbon capture technology called A3C. The technology is able to capture up to 99% of CO2 from exhaust gases producing high-purity liquid CO2 directly from the process without a need for further treatment. This means that the captured CO2 is directly available for use in other industrial processes such as the production of e-methanol.
Gregory Dolan, CEO
PMW’s on-board carbon capture technology can contribute to a long-term future for Methanol as a net zero fuel with the potential of delivering a closed loop economic and environmental solution with captured CO2 being reused in the production of Green Methanol. PMW's A3C technology's modular layout makes it suitable for installation in congested industrial processes and on-board ships. When used on-board ship, the additional fuel consumption resulting from the use of A3C is about one-third of that required for an amine-based capture solution when burning traditional fuels.
MI CEO Gregory Dolan noted that: "We are very happy that PMW Technology has decided to join MI. PMW's A3C technology can help contribute to both the capture of carbon dioxide on-board methanol dual-fuel vessels, as well as the scale-up of e-methanol production which requires CO2 as a feedstock along with green hydrogen."
Sean McLaughlin, of PMW Technology said: "We’re pleased to join the Methanol Institute. We see a close alignment between the adoption of our technology and the aims of MI to promote Methanol as a long-term solution to the future fuels challenge in shipping. We look forward to working with MI and its membership to deliver this exciting opportunity.”
To learn more about PMW Technology, visit their website
About the Methanol Institute
The Methanol Institute (MI) serves as the global trade association for the methanol industry, representing the world’s leading producers, distributors, and technology companies. Founded in 1989 in Washington DC, MI now represents its members from five offices around the world in Singapore, Washington DC, Beijing, Brussels, and Delhi.
