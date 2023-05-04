Pulse Technology CEO Chip Miceli named to national magazine ENX “Difference Maker” list

Chip Miceli, CEO of Des Plaines Office Equipment

SCHAUMBURG, IL, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pulse Technology (https://pulsetechnology.com), a technology company serving the IT, Managed Print Services and other needs of businesses throughout the Midwest and beyond, announced today that company CEO Chip Miceli has been named to the coveted “Difference Maker” list by the national trade journal ENX Magazine.

The announcement was posted recently by ENX Magazine, which published its annual “Difference Maker” list, featuring a select group of professionals from across the United States selected for this honor.

Each year, ENX Magazine seeks peer and industry recommendations for the people who are making a difference in the industry. Chip Miceli is described as “energetic,” forward-thinking,” and “unflappable.” ENX recognized Mr. Miceli as someone who has navigated and grown the company since the late 1980s when he first joined the business that his father, Vince Miceli, founded in 1955 under the name Des Plaines Office Equipment. During his time at the helm, he has seen the company through a rebranding from Des Plaines Office Equipment to Pulse Technology, numerous acquisitions, the implementation of Managed Services (IT) and other offerings, and the build-out of new locations in Illinois and Indiana.

Mr. Miceli was also recognized in his nomination as a strong, pro-employee business owner who has overseen the foundation of an internal Culture Committee, and who has implemented a President’s Club which rewards top performing employees with a destination vacation each year. He was also cited for his contributions to the MPS and Managed Network services on a national basis, speaking before different groups and serving on numerous national boards.

About Pulse Technology

Pulse Technology is a leader in the field of print management, network services (IT), and other office solutions including furniture design and sales, office products, mailing equipment and their supplies, as well as custom and promotional products, with a history dating back to 1955. Pulse Technology is the re-branded name for several well-known area businesses: Des Plaines Office Equipment, McShane’s, and Kramer Leonard. With locations in Merrillville, IN, Rockford and Schaumburg, IL, Pulse Technology serves the needs of businesses across the Midwest.

The firm provides products and services to a diverse client base that includes schools, hospitals, law offices, accounting firms, and financial institutions, among others. The firm has won the Sharp Document’s Hyakuman Kai award for sales excellence since 1988 and the Elite Dealer by The Week in Imaging since 2007 and has been named to the Inc. 5000 list for fastest-growing businesses across the United States. Pulse Technology has also won the Better Business Bureau’s Torch Award, and the ENX Magazine Difference Maker recognition. For additional information, please call 847-879-6400 or visit https://www.pulsetechnology.com. The company can be found on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/PulseTechnology1/

