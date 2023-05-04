TurboTax W-2 Finder Makes Tax Time Easier for US Workers

TurboTax W-2 Finder Import W2 Form Online When W-2s Come Out

TurboTax W-2 Finder allows taxpayers to securely upload their W-2s into their tax returns in minutes, taking the hassle out of tax time.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI, US, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The W-2 Finder is designed to help taxpayers locate their W-2 forms quickly and securely, without the hassle of searching through paperwork or contacting employers.

It uses an intuitive user interface to guide users through the process of locating and importing their tax information directly into TurboTax. The W-2 Finder will automatically enter all relevant data from the form, ensuring accuracy and saving users time.

The new feature syncs with thousands of employers across the United States, which makes it simple for taxpayers to get their W-2s quickly and accurately. Plus, the tool is free with all versions of TurboTax, so anyone can access it easily.

With this new update, users can import their W2 documents directly into TurboTax with the click of a single button. This removes the need to manually enter all of the information from their W2 form and saves time.

Employers must send out W2s, a form that shows how much you earned and how much taxes were withheld, by January 31st. Knowing when W2s come out is essential to getting your tax return done in time.

TurboTax W-2 Finder makes tax time a breeze by allowing users to access their documents in one place and avoid mailing them in or visiting an employer’s office.

For more information about National Tax Reports and the TurboTax W-2 Finder visit https://nationaltaxreports.com/