At 5.0% CAGR, Polyacrylic Acid Market Size to Surpass USD 6.07 Billion by 2032 | Emergen Research

Increasing adoption of green technologies and rising demand for water treatment are major factors driving market revenue growth

Polyacrylic Acid Market Size – USD 3.70 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.0%, Market Trends – Rising demand for personal care products ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research has recently published a comprehensive research study titled "Polyacrylic Acid Market is Growing Rapidly", indicating a rising interest in Polyacrylic Acid research in the year 2022.

The global Polyacrylic Acid (PAA) market size was USD 3.70 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing need for water treatment is the key factor driving market revenue growth.

Polyacrylic acid is commonly used in water treatment processes, such as flocculation, coagulation, and clarification, to remove impurities, making it an important substance in the water treatment industry. In addition, rising use of polyacrylic acid as a scale and corrosion inhibitor in industrial processes is another factor expected to drive market revenue growth.

Stringent government restrictions are expected to hinder revenue growth of the polyacrylic acid market. Governments throughout the world have enacted rules to limit the use and disposal of chemicals, such as polyacrylic acid, to protect environment and human health. These laws may make it difficult for producers to produce and sell polyacrylic acid, limiting market revenue growth. In addition, governments also control import and export of certain chemicals, such as polyacrylic acid, which may result in trade restrictions and restraining market revenue growth.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Arkema S.A, BASF SE, Kemira Oyj, Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd., Aurora Fine Chemicals, Acuro Organics Limited, Maxwell Additives Pvt. Ltd., Chemtex Speciality Limited, and Polysciences Inc

Polyacrylic Acid Market – Segmentation Assessment

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

CoPolymer

HomoPolymer

TerPolymer

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Industrial Grade

Cosmetic Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Physical State Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Liquid Polyacrylic Acid

Powder Polyacrylic Acid

Regional Analysis:

» North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico

» South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

