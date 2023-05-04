Leading Wedding & Event Planning Platform PartySlate Announces Major Growth Milestones, HearstLab Investment

PartySlate's leadership team (left to right, top to bottom): Lauren Mandel, Chhavi Tiwari, Phil Brown, Cristofer Kowalsky, Marlee Somerman, Julie Novack, John Haro, Tali Landau-Ofer, and Colleen Mersman. PartySlate's platform allows vendors and event professionals to showcase their work, build their networks, and connect directly with clients.

The company has seen a surge of traffic to their platform, which allows people planning events to find new ideas and discover the best local venues and vendors.

By utilizing network-driven and innovative algorithms alongside advanced analytics, we are making event planning more accessible, efficient, and enjoyable in this fast-paced, digital-first age.” — John Haro, Co-Founder & CTO, PartySlate