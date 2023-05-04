Leading Wedding & Event Planning Platform PartySlate Announces Major Growth Milestones, HearstLab Investment
PartySlate's leadership team (left to right, top to bottom): Lauren Mandel, Chhavi Tiwari, Phil Brown, Cristofer Kowalsky, Marlee Somerman, Julie Novack, John Haro, Tali Landau-Ofer, and Colleen Mersman.
The company has seen a surge of traffic to their platform, which allows people planning events to find new ideas and discover the best local venues and vendors.
By utilizing network-driven and innovative algorithms alongside advanced analytics, we are making event planning more accessible, efficient, and enjoyable in this fast-paced, digital-first age.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PartySlate, a leading event planning platform connecting people planning events with world-class inspiration, venues, and vendors recently secured new funding and announced several major milestones for both the company and community.
— John Haro, Co-Founder & CTO, PartySlate
The Chicago-based company has created a photo-rich platform that allows vendors and event professionals across the events industry to showcase their work, build their networks of industry partners, and connect directly with potential clients. “PartySlate is disrupting the events industry by connecting venues and vendors with consumers and with each other,” said John Haro, Co-Founder and CTO of PartySlate. “By utilizing network-driven and innovative algorithms alongside advanced analytics, we are making event planning more accessible, efficient, and enjoyable in this fast-paced, digital-first age.”
PartySlate announced that it has recently secured funding from HearstLab, an investment arm of the Hearst Corporation focused exclusively on supporting and scaling women-led technology startups. Other key investments in the events space include Happied and Rock Paper Coin. As a HearstLab portfolio company, PartySlate joins a community of over 50 female-founded companies and gains access to a wide network of support and resources across Hearst to bolster their growth.
“Hearst has created some of the largest publishing, entertainment, and technology brands in the world,” said Julie Novack, Co-Founder & CEO of PartySlate. “We are excited to partner with this diverse portfolio of global businesses to raise awareness for PartySlate. We have received guidance and advice from many smart, well-connected female leaders in the HearstLab network, and will continue to leverage this tight-knit community of women who believe in and support our mission.”
The global events industry is expected to surpass $1.5 trillion in value by 2028, according to a report from Allied Market Research. PartySlate’s expansion in their user base indicates that the company is positioned to play a central role in the industry’s continued growth. As of March, more than 40,000 leading venues, hotels, event planners, and other vendors worldwide use PartySlate to showcase their portfolios, build their professional networks, and grow their businesses.
Activity on PartySlate has increased as well, with over 2 million event photos shared to the platform by venues and vendors, and hundreds more added each day. Leading design and décor company Kehoe Designs surpassed 20,000 photos and videos shared on their profile page, across 656 real event albums. PartySlate’s emphasis on high-quality photos and videos has made the platform an ideal destination for event planning and inspiration.
“The events industry has historically been very fragmented, and PartySlate brings unique disruption to the party planning business” said Eve Burton, Hearst EVP and HearstLab Chairwoman. “The established, interconnected community that’s present on the platform is creating new opportunities, both for professional planners, vendors and other users. We’re incredibly excited to be partnering with Julie and her team as they usher an entire industry into the age of e-commerce.”
