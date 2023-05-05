Angel Armor is Now a Proud Vendor of BuyBoard
As of April 1, 2023, Texas Law Enforcement agencies can purchase Angel Armor products through BuyBoard.FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading manufacturer of armored ballistic protection products, Angel Armor, is pleased to announce its brand-new partnership with BuyBoard. BuyBoard is a Local Government Purchasing Cooperative in Texas that was established in 1998. It was created to increase government entities' purchasing power and simplify the buying process by using a customized online purchasing system. BuyBoard offers members the leverage to achieve better pricing on products, equipment, and services they use daily. For agencies outside of Texas, BuyBoard has a piggyback clause that allows other agencies to utilize this buying agreement if their procurement laws allow.
Angel Armor has proudly sold its products through BuyBoard since April 1st of this year. Enthused about this new, exclusive partnership, Angel Armor encourages Texas Law Enforcement agencies to join BuyBoard as a member to receive a multitude of benefits and perks. These spectacular advantages include compliance and transparency, member rebates, value and choice, efficiency and cost savings, request for quotes (RFQ) application, a member-governed board, and public education and local government support.
Angel Armor welcomes Law Enforcement agencies to join the membership and shop their innovative protection products exclusively through BuyBoard. Members can now browse the abundance of Angel Armor protection options available, such as body armor, rifle plates, vehicle armor, backpack armor, and carrier accessories.
About Angel Armor:
Angel Armor, LLC, established in 2014, is a pioneering company specializing in developing and manufacturing state-of-the-art personal protection solutions. The company's robust product portfolio includes a range of lightweight and customizable body armor systems designed to deliver unparalleled protection, comfort, and mobility for its diverse clientele, which spans law enforcement, private security professionals, and first responders alike. Led by a team of dedicated engineers, designers, and researchers, Angel Armor is committed to saving and protecting lives by harnessing the latest advancements in materials and technology. This relentless pursuit of innovation has positioned the company as a trusted leader in the personal protection industry, consistently delivering products that exceed the highest standards of quality and reliability.
Aaron Pettigrew, Director of Sales
Angel Armor
+1 970-235-2961
sales@angelarmor.com