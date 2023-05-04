Magnum Bikes Celebrates National Bike Month
There is so much good that comes from biking. It's a proven method for improving mental wellbeing, it connects communities and it creates a healthier planet.”SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Because Magnum Bikes, a leading manufacturer of high-quality, affordable e-bikes, believes in a future of “car-less drivers” over “driver-less cars,” it is celebrating all things bikes during National Bike Month. May is National Bike Month, with observances, such as Blessing of the Bikes Day on May 7 (an annual ceremony in which riders are blessed by a priest in the hopes of bringing them safety for the season), National Bike to Work Week May 15-21, National Bike to School Day on May 17 and National Bike to Work Day on May 19.
— Yoni Kayman, Magnum Bikes CEO
“There is so much good that comes from biking,” said Yoni Kayman, Magnum Bikes CEO. “It’s a proven method for improving mental wellbeing, it connects communities and it creates a healthier planet. Magnum’s mission is to create high-quality, yet affordable, electric bikes that cater to individual wants and needs, whether that is riding for fun, increasing fitness, taking essential trips to school or work, transporting cargo and more.”
For National Bike Month celebrations, Magnum is encouraging all its employees and distributors to bike to work during Bike to Work Week May 13-21, partnering with mayors in select cities for Bike to Work Day on May 19, and hosting a National Bike Week BBQ block party at its Salt Lake City headquarters on Thursday, May 18 from 4-8pm.
With 27 models of e-bikes, Magnum makes it easier for individuals to make the switch to a greener, healthier way of life. The company’s lineup includes All Road, Hybrid, Cruiser, Fat Tire, Mountain, Folding and Cargo. Magnum has four Magnum-exclusive retail stores in Salt Lake City, UT, Park City, UT, Scottsdale, AZ, and Encinitas, CA, and e-bikes sold in more than 250 distributor bike shops throughout North America and two in Israel. Magnum’s website features a quick online quiz to help identify the optimal bike tailored to each unique individual.
For more information about Magnum’s participation in National Bike Month events, contact Austin Goetz, Magnum Bikes Marketing and PR, at austin.goetz@magnumbikes.com or 801.859.9247 or Nicole Allen with BWP Communications at 801.884.3443 or nicole@bwpcommunications.com. Additional information about Magnum Bikes is available at magnumbikes.com.
# # #
About Magnum Bikes
Magnum Bikes was founded in 2010 with the mission to create and distribute high-quality, yet affordable, electric bikes, thus providing equal opportunity to all ages and fitness levels access to the experience of electric biking. Magnum Bikes are a clean alternative method of transportation and recreation. Magnum’s commitment to continually improve its products and services has taken it from humble beginnings to a leading, world-class company. Unlike many competitors, Magnum electric bikes are designed, engineered and built by Magnum from the ground up. Magnum conceptualizes and creates its own molds and carefully chooses each component that best suits its products. Magnum has 27 different models, from all-road, hybrid, cruiser and cargo to fat-tire, mountain and folding bikes, that meet wants and needs for recreation and healthy lifestyles, or using e-bikes for commuting, running errands and work purposes. Find the perfect fit at magnumbikes.com.
