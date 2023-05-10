Submit Release
Jeff Kennard has been promoted to the role of Regional Tax Leader in SingerLewak’s Pacific Northwest Region

Jeff will provide expertise in tax compliance, planning, and business consulting services for closely held corporations, partnerships, and individual clients.”
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeff Kennard has been promoted to the role of Regional Tax Leader in SingerLewak’s Pacific Northwest Region. Jeff joined Bold Carlisle and Smith in 2008 and merged with SingerLewak in 2020. His technical and professional abilities are outstanding, and he has repeatedly demonstrated leadership and professionalism. As part of the Tax Practice Leadership team, Jeff will provide expertise in tax compliance, planning, and business consulting services for closely held corporations, partnerships, and individual clients. His practice focuses on clients in the real estate, retail fuel and convenience, and professional service industries.

Since 1959, SingerLewak has built a reputation for excellence by providing expertise in accounting, tax and advisory services. We currently have 14 offices located throughout California, Colorado, Georgia, Nevada, Oregon, and Texas. We are nationally recognized as a top accounting firm across various services within the accounting profession. Our work has been awarded high marks – whether it’s auditing, accounting, entrepreneurial business services, tax preparation, business management, SEC filings, transactions, enterprise risk management, forensic accounting, bankruptcy, business valuation, litigation support, or consulting.

