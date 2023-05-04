Submit Release
Occidental Announces Dividend

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Occidental (NYSE: OXY) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share on common stock, payable on July 14, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 9, 2023.

About Occidental

Occidental is an international energy company with assets primarily in the United States, the Middle East and North Africa. We are one of the largest oil producers in the U.S., including a leading producer in the Permian and DJ basins, and offshore Gulf of Mexico. Our midstream and marketing segment provides flow assurance and maximizes the value of our oil and gas. Our chemical subsidiary OxyChem manufactures the building blocks for life-enhancing products. Our Oxy Low Carbon Ventures subsidiary is advancing leading-edge technologies and business solutions that economically grow our business while reducing emissions. We are committed to using our global leadership in carbon management to advance a lower-carbon world. Visit oxy.com for more information.

