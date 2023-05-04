Global Aminoglycosides Market to Reach USD 5.8 Billion by 2032, Fueled by Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

Reports And Data

The global aminoglycosides market size was valued at USD 3.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 5.8 billion by 2032

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Aminoglycosides Market is projected to reach USD 5.8 billion by 2032, exhibiting a revenue CAGR of 5.8%. A significant factor driving market growth is the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, particularly in developing countries, and the increasing prevalence of multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Aminoglycosides are a broad-spectrum antibiotic class commonly used to treat severe bacterial infections, such as pneumonia, sepsis, and tuberculosis.

The elderly population's susceptibility to infections, an increase in surgical operations, and hospital-acquired infections are driving the demand for aminoglycosides. Research and development investments by pharmaceutical companies to develop novel formulations and combinations of aminoglycosides are also expected to drive market growth. However, potential side effects, high cost, and substitute treatment options like quinolones and macrolides could hinder market growth.

The global aminoglycosides market is segmented by product type and application. The product type segment includes tobramycin, gentamicin, amikacin, neomycin, streptomycin, and others. Among these, gentamicin is the most commonly used aminoglycoside in the clinical setting. Tobramycin is another important aminoglycoside and is used primarily for the treatment of Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections in patients with cystic fibrosis.

Amikacin is also widely used and is considered a second-line treatment for multidrug-resistant tuberculosis. Neomycin is another important aminoglycoside, which is commonly used as a topical antibiotic for the treatment of skin infections. Streptomycin, on the other hand, is primarily used in the treatment of tuberculosis.

The application segment includes infectious diseases, cystic fibrosis, cancer, and others. Infectious diseases are the most common application of aminoglycosides, with gentamicin being the most commonly used aminoglycoside for the treatment of bacterial infections. Cystic fibrosis is another important application of aminoglycosides, with tobramycin being the most commonly used aminoglycoside in this setting.

Aminoglycosides are also used in the treatment of cancer, particularly for the treatment of childhood cancers such as neuroblastoma and Wilms tumor. In this setting, aminoglycosides are used as part of combination therapy to enhance the efficacy of chemotherapy. Other applications of aminoglycosides include the treatment of endocarditis, meningitis, and sepsis.

In conclusion, the global aminoglycosides market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, owing to the increasing incidence of infectious diseases, cystic fibrosis, and cancer. Gentamicin, tobramycin, and amikacin are expected to remain the most commonly used aminoglycosides, while infectious diseases and cystic fibrosis are expected to remain the most common applications of these antibiotics.

Strategic Development:

Several pharmaceutical companies have made strategic developments in the aminoglycoside antibiotics market. In 2021, Pfizer, Inc. received FDA approval for its new antibiotic, Zemdri (plazomicin), to treat complicated urinary tract infections and pyelonephritis. In 2020, Novartis AG entered into a licensing agreement with Antibiotic Research UK (ANTRUK) to develop Nylexa, a new aminoglycoside antibiotic to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacteria. Bristol-Myers Squibb acquired Celgene Corporation, a company that develops and markets a range of pharmaceutical products, including aminoglycoside antibiotics in 2019.

Sanofi S.A. received FDA approval for its new antibiotic, Avycaz (ceftazidime-avibactam), to treat complicated urinary tract infections and intra-abdominal infections in 2018, while GlaxoSmithKline plc received FDA approval for its new antibiotic, Zerbaxa (ceftolozane-tazobactam), to treat complicated urinary tract infections and intra-abdominal infections in 2017.

Competitive Landscape:

The global aminoglycosides market is highly competitive, with companies constantly striving to maintain their market share through product innovation and strategic partnerships. Pfizer, Inc. and Novartis AG are among the leading players in the market, with a strong portfolio of aminoglycoside products and a wide global reach. Other major players include Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi S.A., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Eli Lilly and Company, Roche Holding AG, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

In recent years, companies have been focusing on developing new formulations of aminoglycosides that can be administered via inhalation or other non-invasive routes. For instance, in 2018, Insmed Incorporated received FDA approval for Arikayce, a liposomal formulation of amikacin, for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease. Such innovations are expected to drive the growth of the aminoglycosides market in the coming years.

In conclusion, the global aminoglycosides market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, owing to the increasing incidence of bacterial infections and the development of innovative formulations of aminoglycosides. The market is highly competitive, with major players such as Pfizer, Inc. and Novartis AG accounting for a significant share of the market revenue.

