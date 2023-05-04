REALTY ONE GROUP CELEBRATES 18TH ANNIVERSARY WITH ANNUAL ONE DAY OF COMMUNITY GIVE BACK

LAS VEGAS, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchises in the world, celebrated its 18th anniversary on May 1 the way it always does, with a network-wide day of giving back. On that Monday alone, Realty ONE Group professionals logged over 10,000 volunteer hours and contributed an estimated $300,000 to charitable organizations around the world.

"Every day we live our core values and 6C's, ONE of the most important of which is 'Community,'" said Jewgieniew . "Our professionals are passionate about giving back because we know that ONE small act of kindness can change a life."

Through Realty ONE Group's 501(c)3 arm, ONE Cares, the organization gives hundreds of thousands of volunteer hours, in-kind donations, dollars and gifts to charities and non-profit organizations large in small. While it doesn't capture the entirety of giving, ONE Cares reported that last year, it logged more than 1200 volunteer hours and impacted more than 200,000 lives, donating nearly $200,000 to nonprofits everywhere including partners like One Girl Can, ONE Tree Planted and Mobile Loaves & Fishes. The network also collected hundreds of thousands of toys in cheer boxes for kids displaced by the war in Ukraine. And this past February, at its annual ONE Summit International event in Las Vegas, ONE Cares donated more than $20,000 to the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation .

The UNBrokerage as it's known in the industry has more than 18,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 offices in 49 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and now the countries of Bolivia, Canada, the Cayman Islands, Costa Rica, Cyprus, Ecuador, Italy, Portugal, the Philippines, Singapore and Spain.

Learn more at www.OwnAOne.com .

About Realty ONE Group

Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is an industry disruptor, radically changing the face of real estate franchising with its unique business model, fun coolture, technology infrastructure and superior support for its real estate professionals. The company has rapidly evolved to include more than 18,000 real estate professionals in over 400+ offices across 49 U.S. states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, Bolivia, Canada, The Cayman Islands, Costa Rica, Cyprus, Ecuador, Italy, Portugal, the Philippines, Spain and Singapore. Realty ONE Group ranks in the top one percent in the nation by REAL Trends and has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as the number ONE real estate brand. Realty ONE Group is surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/realty-one-group-celebrates-18th-anniversary-with-annual-one-day-of-community-give-back-301816418.html

SOURCE Realty ONE Group