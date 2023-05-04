Pensa Systems Named 2023 Shelf Monitoring Solution of the Year

AUSTIN, Texas, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pensa Systems , a leading innovator in automated retail shelf intelligence, today announced it has been recognized as "Shelf Monitoring Solution of the Year" by RetailTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout retail technology companies, products and services around the globe.



Pensa delivers CPG retailers and brands a highly accurate source of truth about shelf inventory through continuous, automated monitoring and feedback of actual retail shelf conditions. Pensa's shelf intelligence is powered by patented motion-based computer vision and AI that delivers significant speed and accuracy improvements over traditional "gap scanning" and image recognition solutions. See Pensa capture and analyze a store aisle in seconds here.

Pensa supports a variety of use cases including in-stock improvement, space optimization, shelf compliance, promotional effectiveness, omnichannel catalog accuracy and automated fulfillment. Unique in the market, Pensa requires no new hardware or operational change, and does not require reference images or planograms, removing deployment complexity to quickly scale.

"The leading retailers and brands are telling us that legacy approaches to understanding and optimizing shelf inventory conditions are no longer good enough," said Richard Schwartz, President and CEO of Pensa Systems. "This award is great recognition that our solution is delivering what the market needs to alleviate empty shelves, spur customer loyalty, and make insightful supply chain decisions."

"Retailers need to close the inventory gap and help address the industry blind spot about in-store inventory visibility," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, RetailTech Breakthrough. "Pensa is an end-to-end, automatic capture to insights solution that delivers proven performance improvements versus gap scanning and legacy image capture solutions. It's a dramatic improvement over the simple, traditional processes that have gone before. Congratulations on being our choice for the ‘Shelf Monitoring Solution of the Year' award!"

For more information about just how different Pensa is from traditional gap scanning and image recognition solutions, check out this video short or visit pensasystems.com.

