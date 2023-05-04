Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,198 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,537 in the last 365 days.

NY Restaurants Reap Insurance Dividends Through Sieger & Smith Partnership

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sieger & Smith, a leading insurance provider specializing in workers' compensation for New York's premier restaurants, announces a groundbreaking partnership with the New York State Insurance Fund ("NYSIF"). This strategic alliance has resulted in a remarkable 35% dividend for restaurant owners, a first in the state's insurance industry. The collaboration between Sieger & Smith and NYSIF brings immense value and financial stability to the restaurant industry, especially during these challenging times, by offering unparalleled benefits and peace of mind to its clients.

Contact Sieger & Smith to learn more.

Sieger & Smith, Inc., a division of Inter-Insurance Agency Services, Ltd., has built a strong reputation for expertise, reliability, and innovation since its acquisition in 2017. As the Safety Group Manager for Group #495 for NYSIF, Sieger & Smith has become a top-yielding dividend distributor in the state of New York, focusing on exclusive workers compensation insurance for New York's premier restaurants.

By providing comprehensive workers compensation insurance and ensuring regulatory compliance, Sieger & Smith has successfully managed Safety Group #495, comprised of restaurants in the state of New York. The company's careful addition of quality partners and stringent safety checks have contributed to its impressive growth, increasing its annual dividend payments from 20% to 35% since 2017.

Sieger & Smith CEO, Mr. Timothy B. Derham, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating,

"Working with the New York State Insurance Fund has been a fantastic opportunity for both our company and our clients. Our shared dedication to safety and high performance has resulted in a unique offering for New York's restaurants, providing them with unparalleled financial benefits and peace of mind."

The New York State Insurance Fund is thrilled to collaborate with Sieger & Smith, as this partnership allows both organizations to create a safer and more financially stable environment for New York's premier hospitality establishments.

For more information about Sieger & Smith and their partnership with the New York State Insurance Fund, please contact:

Point of Contact:  
Mr. John Regan  Mr. Sal Augeri
Senior Sales Representative   Senior Sales Representative
JRegan@interinsurance.com     SAugeri@interinsurance.com 
US +1 (516) 352-7500   US +1 (516) 352-7500
www.siegersmith.com   www.siegersmith.com 
   
Media Contact:  
Mr. Nima Olumi   
Nima@lightyearstrategies.com   


A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/61a5a237-3d2c-46bb-b978-749cc474f69a


Primary Logo

SAFETY GROUP #495

Contact Sieger & Smith to learn more.

You just read:

NY Restaurants Reap Insurance Dividends Through Sieger & Smith Partnership

Distribution channels: Companies, Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more