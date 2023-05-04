U.N. Plan to Reunite Libya: Four Obstacles

What is the United Nation's plan for a way out of political turmoil in Libya, and is it feasible? As the United Nations Special Representative in Libya, Abdoulaye Bathily, presents his plan for paving a way out of the country's political problems, Claudia Gazzini looks at four obstacles his proposal will face. Chief among them: the influential factions within Libya that are opposed to the UN taking the lead.
