Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,197 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,596 in the last 365 days.

U.N. Plan to Reunite Libya: Four Obstacles

What is the United Nation's plan for a way out of political turmoil in Libya, and is it feasible? As the United Nations Special Representative in Libya, Abdoulaye Bathily, presents his plan for paving a way out of the country's political problems, Claudia Gazzini looks at four obstacles his proposal will face. Chief among them: the influential factions within Libya that are opposed to the UN taking the lead.

You just read:

U.N. Plan to Reunite Libya: Four Obstacles

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more