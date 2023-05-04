Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market Size to reach USD 6,630.0 Million by 2027- Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

NGS advancements, lower sequencing costs, and diagnostic test reimbursements drive market demand.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global next generation sequencing (NGS) sample preparation Market is expected to reach USD 6,630.0 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Numerous advantages of high-performance sequencing compared to technologies used in the field of genetics, including microarray and sanger-seq, are among the significant factors fueling the NGS sample preparation market growth.

Market Size - USD 3,110.0 Million in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 9.3%, Market Trends -High demand in the consumer genomics sector

Some Key Highlights from the Report

By workflow, clonal amplification is likely to grow at the fastest rate of 9.5% in the forecast period in next generation sequencing (NGS) sample preparation market. Library clonal amplification helps in the generation of numerous copies of target interest areas. Clonal amplification automation offers to allow for simultaneous preparation of multiple libraries sequencing templates, thereby decreasing the preparation time of the sample.

By application, oncology, in terms of market size, dominated the next generation sequencing (NGS) sample preparation market in 2019. NGS, in comparison to traditional techniques, provides precision, rapidity, and sensitivity benefits with the potential to have a substantial impact on the oncology field, as NGS possess the ability to evaluate multiple genes in a single assay, thereby eradicating the necessity to order several tests for ascertaining the causative mutation.

By end-users, academic research held the largest next generation sequencing (NGS) sample preparation market share of over 53.0% in the year 2019 because of the high penetration of research activities through seq-technology. This technology, on the other hand, is continuously growing in clinical and clinical research.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Biomatters Ltd., Congenica Ltd., Eurofins Scientific, DNASTAR, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Genomatix GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Foundation Medicine

Segmental Analysis

The global Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation sector in a strategic manner.

The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

NGS Library Preparation Kit

Semi-Automated Library Preparation

Automated Library Preparation

Colonial Amplification

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Oncology

Clinical Investigation

Reproductive Health

HLA Typing/Immune System Monitoring

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Academic Research

Clinical Research

Key geographical areas:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Highlights of the TOC:

Report Overview

1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

Global Growth Trends

1 Global Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation market size

2.2 Latest Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

Competitive Landscape

1 Global Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation market key players

3.2 Global Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

