RedAwning Announces New Preferred PMS Partner Program to Provide Full Featured Property Management Systems to its Exclusive Clients at No Added Cost

RedAwning is honored to announce Hostfully as its first Preferred PMS Partner

/EIN News/ -- Petaluma, California, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedAwning, the leading marketing, distribution, reservations, and hospitality platform for vacation rental hosts, is pleased to announce it has extended its industry leading platform to include complimentary PMS solutions for exclusive partners. Through this program, property managers and owners working with Preferred PMS partners will get their PMS expenses paid for by RedAwning, in addition to all of the benefits of complete distribution, revenue management, dynamic pricing, HD photography, listing optimization, 24x7 customer service and more included in RedAwning’s Complete Platform.

RedAwning also announced Hostfully as its first Preferred PMS Partner. Hostfully offers a complete suite of property management software solutions for both property managers and individual hosts, and is also recognized for its integrated digital guidebooks.

"We already provide industry leading results, and have found many of our property manager partners need a powerful PMS to help them manage all of the guest stays we deliver for them. To continue to expand on our one stop comprehensive platform solution, we decided to partner with the best PMS software providers enabling our exclusive property managers to run their businesses more efficiently at no added cost to them," said Tim Choate, CEO of RedAwning.com. "Hostfully was at the top of our list of ideal partners working with thousands of small to mid-sized property managers who will benefit tremendously from our comprehensive approach."

"When RedAwning approached us about this partnership at the end of 2022, we were excited to collaborate," said David Jacoby, Hostfully’s President. "This partnership enables Hostfully to expand its own offerings to include a full service solution to hosts, alongside our self-service options. We’ve been impressed already with what RedAwning can do for our mutual clients.”

Vacation rental hosts and managers interested in participating in this program can find additional information at https://join.redawning.com/hostfully-plus-redawning or by contacting their Hostfully Sales Representative.

Property Management Software providers interested in participating in the RedAwning Preferred PMS Partner program, and property managers who want RedAwning to sign up their own favorite PMS for this program, should reach out to Barbara Kendrick at barbara@redawning.com and can find additional information at https://host.redawning.com/property-management/property-management-software-partners.

About RedAwning

RedAwning is the short-term rental industry’s only comprehensive platform for marketing, distribution, reservations, and hospitality. RedAwning presents one of the world's largest collections of vacation properties to guests wherever they shop for travel. With over 25,000 properties represented on behalf of thousands of independent and professional hosts, RedAwning covers virtually every leisure destination in North America, and includes additional services and support with every stay. RedAwning is one of the largest single U.S. vacation rental suppliers to every major travel website, including Airbnb, Vrbo, Booking.com, Expedia, Homes & Villas by Marriott International, Google Travel, and many more. RedAwning also operates its own vacation property booking websites, including RedAwning.com for travelers, and RedAwning TravelPro, which enables 20,000 travel agents to book vacation properties.

RedAwning has been a leading innovator in the vacation rental industry since 2010, with a mission to redefine the customer journey for the benefit of guests, hosts, and property managers alike, and to drive innovative approaches that make the booking and staying experience at short term rental properties more consistent, easier, safer, and better for all.

Property Managers interested in partnering with RedAwning can find more information at https://host.redawning.com/property-management







Cari Stoltz RedAwning.com 6085532722 cari@redawning.com