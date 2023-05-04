E-passport and E-visa Market : Key Benefits for Stakeholders, Top Investment Pockets and Key Forces Shaping the Growth

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research, the global E-passport and e-visa market study summarizes competitor analysis, business trends, and forthcoming market & technical analysis forecast. Moreover, the study exemplifies the value and major regional trends of the global E-passport and e-visa market in terms of market size, revenue size, and growth opportunities. All data pertaining to the E-passport and e-visa market are gathered from extremely trustworthy sources and carefully examined and verified by market experts.

Rise in need for advanced verification means, increase in number of identity frauds, supportive regulatory structure, presence of advanced airport infrastructure, and growth in air traffic drive the global e-passport and e-visa market. However, high costs associated with initial deployment and replacement are expected to impede the market growth. Increased adoption of e-passports and e-visas among developing economies offers a major opportunity for market expansion.

Competitive Landscape-

The global e-passport and e-visa market is dominated by key players such as Oberthur Technologies, Cardlogic Ltd., Safran Identity And Security, The Infineon Technologies, 4G Identity Solutions, Ask, Eastcompeace, Iris, Datacard Group, Muhlbauer Group, and others.

The report also covers their tactical developments, such as product launches, acquisitions & mergers, new collaborations, joint alliances, research & development, investments, and regional development of significant companies in the industry at a global and regional level.

Assessment of Strategic Partnerships-

The global E-passport and e-visa market is evaluated on the premise of product or service, industry vertical, application, and region. The market has included regions from North America (Mexico, Canada, and the United States), Europe (Italy, Germany, France, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the rest of the continent), Asia-Pacific (Japan, Australia, South Korea, China, India, and the rest of the Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East).

The expert specialists at Allied Market Research keep in-depth analyses of the market environment and accurately predict the necessary driving and restraining factors. The stakeholders can build their business plans on these factors.

Key Points from the Report-

• Top players operating in the E-passport and e-visa market

• Major revenue-generating sectors with regional trends and opportunities

• Regulations and development inclinations

• Portfolios of companies, along with their financial information and investment strategies

• Venture Entrepreneurs

Key Benefits

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global e-passport and e-visa market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about the key drivers, restrains, and opportunities is provided.

• Porters Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers operating in the industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the global market is provided to determine the market potential.

E-passport and E-visa Market Report Highlights

Aspects Details

By Technology

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Biometric

By Application

Leisure Travel

Business Travel

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

