Windows and Doors Market to Reach $356.7 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 5.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The growth of the global windows and doors market is driven by factors such as an increase in the construction of residential, commercial, and industrial buildings and the rise in home renovation & improvement activities across the world.

/EIN News/ -- Portland,OR, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Windows and Doors Market by Product Type (Windows and Doors), Material (Wood, Metal, and Plastic), Application (Swinging, Sliding, Folding, Revolving and Others), and End User (Residential and Non-residential): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032". According to the report, the global windows and doors industry generated $208.1 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $356.7 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Download Free Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1957

Prime determinants of growth

The growth of the global windows and doors market is driven by factors such as an increase in the construction of residential, commercial, and industrial buildings and the rise in home renovation & improvement activities across the world. However, factors such as fluctuating costs of raw materials required to construct windows and doors and increase in costs of construction are anticipated to restrain the market growth. Contrarily, the development of technologically advanced doors that enhance the security of buildings and homes is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market expansion.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $208.1 billion Market Size in 2032 $356.6 billion CAGR 5.5% No. of Pages in Report 265 Segments covered Product Type, Material, Application, End-User, and Region. Drivers Increasing number of households Increasing demand for commercial, and institutional buildings Increase in building renovation and improvement activities Opportunities Technological advancements to ensure safety & security Restraints Fluctuating prices of raw materials

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global windows and doors market, owing to a temporary closure of construction activities during the lockdown.

However, the market recovered by the end of 2021.

The doors segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on product, the doors segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global windows and doors market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Rise in number of households as a result of an increasing population and surge in trend of living in nuclear families in developing countries are major driving factors in the growth of the doors segment. On the other hand, the windows segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032. The increase in the number of buildings across the world is playing a pivotal role in driving demand for doors as well as windows.

Buy This Research Report (265 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/2c91c952041c29288c3dc9e332b1e6ce

The metal segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on material, the metal segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global windows and doors market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Doors made from metal can withstand and resist forced entry. Moreover, frames of doors and windows are usually made using metal. These factors drivethe segment. On the other hand, the plastic segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to its relatively inexpensive price, and properties such as weather resistance, insect resistance, lightweight, and durability.

The swinging segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on application, the swinging segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly one-third of the global windows and doors market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Swinging doors and windows are easy to construct, install, and maintain, which drives the segment. However, the folding segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2032, attributed to the growing demand for doors that are easy to operate.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global windows and doors market revenue and is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2032. This attributed to rise in construction sector in the region, driven by extensive economic growth and growth of population and urbanization in countries such as China, India, Vietnam, and Indonesia.

Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1957

Leading Market Players: -

Marvin

YKK Corporation

Sanwa Holdings Corporation (Horton Automatics Inc,)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (Atrium Corporation)

MI Windows and Doors, LLC.

Andersen Corporation

Pella Corporation

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.

LIXIL Corporation

DCM Shriram Ltd. (Fenesta Building System)

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global windows and doors market. These players have adopted different strategies such as acquisition, product launch, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in Construction Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Plastic Door and Window Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Door and Window Hardware Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

UPVC Doors and Windows Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Premium High Security Doors Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Automatic Industrial Doors Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285,

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/construction-and-manufacturing