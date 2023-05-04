15 Legend Senior Living Communities Earn “Best” Ratings From U.S. News & World Report’s Annual Ranking

/EIN News/ -- WICHITA, Kan., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legend Senior Living, a senior living provider headquartered in Wichita, owns and operates 15 residences that have earned a “Best” rating for at least one of the four types of care U.S. News researchers evaluated – Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care, and CCRC. Only 43% of the nearly 4,000 communities that U.S. News evaluated earned a “Best” rating for even one type of care. The Legend residences and their awards are listed below.



According to U.S. News, the ratings are based on surveys taken of senior living residents and their families. They are asked to rate “the things that matter most – the kindness of staff; variety of activities; quality of the food and dining experience; whether local transportation is provided to doctor's appointments, grocery stores or other daily needs; the quality of on-site caregiving and more.”

“We’re very gratified by our standings in the U.S. News Best of Senior Living rankings this year,” said Paul Hansen, Vice President, Marketing. “Evaluations like the annual U.S. News ranking are particularly relevant to us because they’re based on solid scientific methodology, gathering feedback directly from the people we serve: residents and their families. They tell us that we’re meeting and exceeding the high standards we set in our mission to seniors.”

Legend currently owns and operates, or manages nearly 50 properties in six states. This places the company in the top 50 largest senior living providers in the country.

“Some Legend residences have been named “Best” in more than one or in all the categories. This reflects our philosophy of focusing on providing a quality independent lifestyle, excellent care, numerous opportunities for socialization and friendships, and residences purposefully designed with seniors in mind,” added Hansen.

Earlier this year, Legend was named a Best of Senior Living Provider by A Place for Mom, representing "the top 1-2% of senior care providers nationwide based on family and resident reviews. Legend has also been certified as a Great Places to Work® for four years.

Legend Senior Living is a privately held senior housing and services company based in Wichita, Kansas. Legend owns and operates nearly 50 residences — spanning independent living, memory care, and assisted living (known as personal care in Pennsylvania) — in Florida, Colorado, Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Pennsylvania. More information is available at the company's website: legendseniorliving.com.

COMMUNITY NAME "BEST" AWARDS FOR: CITY STATE 1. Asbury Village Best Independent Living; Best Assisted Living Coffeyville KS 2. Legend at Capital Ridge Best Assisted Living; Best Memory Care Topeka KS 3. Legend at Jefferson's Garden Best Assisted Living Edmond OK 4. Legend of Fort Worth Best Memory Care Fort Worth TX 5. Legend of Hutchinson Best Independent Living Hutchinson KS 6. Legend of Mansfield Best Memory Care Mansfield TX 7. Meadowview of Greeley Best Memory Care Greeley CO 8. Parkwood Village Best Assisted Living; Best Memory Care Pratt KS 9. Regent Park Best Assisted Living; Best Memory Care Wichita KS 10. Rivermont Independent Living Best Independent Living Norman OK 11. The Windsor of Bradenton Best Assisted Living Bradenton FL 12. The Windsor of Ocala Best Assisted Living; Best Memory Care Ocala FL 13. The Windsor of Palm Coast Best Memory Care Palm Coast FL 14. The Windsor at San Pablo Best Memory Care Jacksonville FL 15. Windsor Pointe Best Independent Living Jacksonville FL

