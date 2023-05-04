Synthetic Cannabinoids Market to be Worth US$ 14.8 Billion by 2033: Fact.MR Report

Increasing Clinical Trials in Treatment of Several Ailments Will Boost the Market Growth for Synthetic Cannabinoids

/EIN News/ -- Rockville , May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global synthetic cannabinoids market is projected to grow at a staggering 21% value CAGR, reaching US$ 14.8 Billion, following an assessment period ranging from 2022-2032. As per a newly published report on this industry by Fact.MR, a valuation of US$ 1.82 Billion has been anticipated during FY 2022.



The rising popularity of e-cigarettes linked with the growing affinity toward the usage of synthetic cannabinoids as a substitute for non-synthetic cannabis in several regions of the world is likely to offer a significant boost to the consumption of synthetic cannabinoids. Besides, synthetic cannabinoids are sold as a legal and safe alternative to marijuana in several parts of the world owing to which, the sales of synthetic cannabinoids have observed growth, particularly among the millennial population.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4156



Synthetic cannabinoids to treat nausea and anxiety caused by cancer chemotherapy are projected to open new growth avenues for synthetic cannabinoid manufacturers. Moreover, synthetic cannabinoid therapies for diseases such as arthritis, and acute and chronic pain will bolster the demand for synthetic cannabinoids during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global Synthetic Cannabinoids market to expand nearly 6x from 2022-2032

By type, the Dronabinol Synthetic Cannabinoids segment is likely to register a CAGR of ~20%

In terms of revenue, North America is projected to emerge as one of the most opportunistic markets, witnessing a significant growth rate throughout the forecast period 2022-2032



“Recent FDA approvals to treat anxiety & depression with lab drugs is further likely to augment the application of synthetic cannabinoids over the forthcoming years” comments an analyst at Fact. MR.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4156

Key Companies Profiled in report

Noramco, Inc.

CannBioRx Life Sciences

Hyasynth Biologicals, Inc.

TheraPix Biosciences

Tetra Bio-Pharma

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

GW Pharmaceuticals

Kannalife

FSD Pharma



Competitive Landscape

The global market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of local and regional players. Market players are concentrating on product launches to broaden their market footprints.

In September 2021, Noramco announced that its cannabinoids business division will become a separate company named Purisys, LLC and is expanding its production capacity of Dronabinol and cannabidiol (CBD) in its production facility based in Athens, United States.

In July 2021, KBL Merger Corp. IV, a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), announced that it has executed a definitive business combination agreement for the merger of a wholly owned subsidiary of KBLM with CannBioRx Life Sciences Corp., a drug development company focused on treating inflammatory diseases.

In September 2021, Hyasynth, a sustainable biotechnology company, received a $2.5M milestone payment for its commercialization achievements in being first-to-market with cannabidiol (CBD) produced and extracted from yeast. The additional investment came from previous investors including Organigram Holdings Inc., a leading licensed producer of cannabis.



Key Segments in Synthetic Cannabinoids Industry Research

By Type : Dronabinol Nabilone

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America





For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4156

More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Synthetic Cannabinoids market, presenting a historical analysis from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights based on Type (Dronabinol, Nabilonel) across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa).

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

CBD Beverages Market: The global market for CBD drinks accounted for USD 5527.13 Million in 2022. The market is anticipated to cross a valuation of USD 62748.24 Million by 2032. The market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 27.5% in the forecast period.

CBD Extraction Equipment Market: The global CBD extraction equipment market is currently valued at around US$ 45.5 Mn, and is projected to reach US$ 152.4 Mn by 2032, surging ahead at a CAGR of around 12.8% over the next ten years.

CBD Gummies Market: The global CBD gummies market to surge exponentially at a prolific 28% CAGR throughout the 2021-2031 forecast period. Increasing drives to legalize cannabis for recreational and medical purposes is acting as the primary growth lever for the market.

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Connect to Author: Mr. Shambhu Nath Jha

Email: shambhu@factmr.com

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube