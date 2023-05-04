Global Pharmaceutical Lipids Market is anticipated to expand at CAGR of 5% to cross a worth of US$ 8.04 Billion between 2023 and 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The United States market leads the pharmaceutical lipids market in terms of market share in North America. The United States region held a market share of 26.1% by 2022. The growth in this region is attributed to expanding pharmaceutical industry, advanced research and development. North America market held a market share of 27.6% in 2022, putting it as a leading region in terms of market share.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The pharmaceutical lipids market is anticipated to expand its roots at an average CAGR of 5.0% between 2023 and 2033. The market is projected to have a market share of US$ 8.04 Billion by 2033 while it is likely to be valued at US$ 4.93 Billion in 2023.



The expanding pharmaceutical industry along with the application in the cosmetics industry is flourishing the market growth. Furthermore, the cosmetic usage of emulsifiers, ointments, and creams is fueling the demand for pharmaceutical lipids.

The collaboration and mergers between pharmaceutical brands and lipid suppliers are reshaping the market. Furthermore, the local drug supplies are attributed to the market growth.

The high demand for drugs along with the rising number of diseases such as cancer, and others are penetrating the market dynamics. The lipid-based drugs with long-shelf life are also propelling the market.

There is an increase in government investment in the health sector and research and development facilities for lipid integration. Furthermore, the effective application of blended essential oil and increased demand for triglycerides are garnering market growth.

The lipids deliver vitamins A, D, E, and K along with the introduction of biological processes introducing new products.





Key Points:

Competitive Landscape:

The key vendors work on the integration of essential oils and lipids to produce effective lipid medicines. Key competitors merge, acquire, and partner with other companies to increase their supply chain and distribution channel.

Recent Market Developments:

Dishman Group is introducing its chemspec Europe 2023, which is an exhibition for fine and specialty chemicals. The event is likely to take place in Basel, Switzerland.

Cayman Chemical Company has introduced its list of lipid contents with its different uses in biology and health & disease. These lipids include structural lipids, bioactive lipids, lipids in cancer, skin barrier, and lipids in covid-19

Key Players:

ABITEC Corporation (ABF Ingredients)

BASF SE

Croda International Plc

CordenPharma

NOF (Nippon Oil & Fats) Corporation

Cayman Chemical Company

Lipoid GmbH

Nippon Fine Chemical Co. Ltd.

Dishman Group

Gattefossé

IOI Oleo GmbH

Stepan Company

Evonik Industries AG

Market Segmentation:

By Product:

Triglycerides

Phospholipids

Sphingolipids

Cholesterol

Fatty Acids

Others

By Source:

Synthetic

Semi-synthetic

Natural



By Form:

Liquid

Semi-solid

Solid



By Application:

Conventional Lipid-based Drug Delivery Systems

Self-Emulsifying Drug Delivery Systems

Self-Microemulsifying Drug Delivery Systems

Liposomes

Solid Lipid Nanoparticles

Nanostructured Lipid Carriers

Others





By Route of Administration:

Oral Tablet Solution

Parenteral Intravenous Intramuscular (Vaccines)

Topical



