U.S. Coast Guard Bronze Medal Goes Full Throttle on May 11

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) will open sales for the U.S. Coast Guard 1.5-inch Bronze Medal on May 11 at noon EDT. This is the bronze version of the U.S. Coast Guard Silver Medal issued through the United States Armed Forces Silver Medal Series that honors the proud history and unique traditions of each branch of the Armed Forces.

Designs featured on this medal are emblematic of the history and mission of the U.S. Coast Guard. The obverse (heads) design depicts a Coast Guard national security cutter at full throttle, speeding head-on toward the viewer. The inscriptions “U.S. COAST GUARD” and the Coast Guard motto “SEMPER PARATUS” (Always Ready) are arced around the upper border. The hull number identifies the cutter Hamilton, named for Alexander Hamilton. United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) Designer Richard Master created the design, and retired United States Mint Medallic Artist Michael Gaudioso engraved it.

The reverse (tails) design depicts two iconic symbols of the Coast Guard, a life preserver ring and the Coast Guard racing stripe mark, which is found on almost all Coast Guard craft. The racing stripes are depicted with a heraldic hatching tradition to indicate color. The horizontal lines indicate the color blue, while the vertical lines indicate the color red. The Coast Guard emblem, which is part of the racing stripe mark, is also in the center. Inscribed on the life preserver ring are the Coast Guard’s core values “HONOR,” “RESPECT,” and “DEVOTION TO DUTY.” AIP Designer Thomas Hipschen created the design, and Medallic Artist Renata Gordon engraved it.

The U.S. Coast Guard Bronze Medal is 1.5 inches in diameter and is struck in 95 percent bronze and five percent zinc.

The U.S. Coast Guard Bronze Medal is priced at $20. There is no order limit. To set up a “Remind Me” alert for this product, visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/armed-forces-1.5-inch-bronze-medal-us-coast-guard-MCGS.html/ (product code MCGS). To view the Mint’s complete portfolio of medals, please visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/shop/medals/.

The Armed Forces Medals are also available for purchase through the Mint’s Subscription Program. Structured like a magazine subscription, this program affords customers the convenience of signing up to receive automatic shipments of products in a series. The shipments continue until the enrollment is cancelled. Visit the website for details.

These products are also available at the Mint’s sales centers at the Philadelphia Mint, 151 N. Independence Mall East, Philadelphia, PA 19106 (on 5th Street between Arch Street and Race Street); at the Denver Mint, 320 West Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO 80204 (on Cherokee Street, between West Colfax Avenue and West 14th Avenue); and from the Mint Headquarters Coin Store in Washington, D.C., 801 9th St., NW, Washington, DC 20220. Please visit the Denver or Philadelphia websites because sales centers will be closed when the COVID-19 community level is HIGH to ensure the health and safety of our employees and the public.

Anticipated future releases in the Armed Forces Silver Medal Program include the U.S. Navy 1.5” Bronze Medal, the U.S. Navy One Ounce Silver Medal, the U.S. Marine Corps 1.5-inch Bronze Medal, and the U.S. Marine Corps One Ounce Silver Medal.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of May 11, 2023, at noon EDT.

Please use the Mint’s catalog site at https://catalog.usmint.gov/ as your primary source of the most current information on products and services, or call 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468).

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES:

Visit https://www.usmint.gov/learn/coin-and-medal-programs/medals/us-armed-forces to learn more about the United States Armed Forces Silver Medals Program. Visit https://www.usmint.gov/about for information about the United States Mint. Visit and subscribe to the United States Mint’s YouTube channel to view videos about the United States Mint. Visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/email-signup to subscribe to United States Mint electronic product notifications, news releases, public statements, and the monthly educational newsletter, Lessons That Make Cents . Sign up for RSS Feeds from the United States Mint and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest.



# # #

United States Mint – Connecting America through Coins

Office of Corporate Communications United States Mint inquiries@usmint.treas.gov