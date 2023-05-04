Smart Learning Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue, and Research Report on the Major Drivers by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 36.19 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 21.0%, Market Trends – Growing demand for the Learning Management System (LMS) software

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Smart Learning Market Forecast to 2030

The global smart learning market size reached USD 36.19 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 21.0% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Smart learning market revenue growth is driven by rising demand for learning management system (LMS) software, rising enrollment in the higher education sector, increasing demand for online learning owing to the pandemic, and the need for an interactive and engaging learning environment. "Smart learning" is a broad term for education in the digital age. It demonstrates how sophisticated technologies allow students to absorb skills and knowledge more effectively, swiftly, and easily.

The "Global Smart Learning Market" research by Emergen Research is a thorough compilation of analytical data regarding the Smart Learning sector. The research contains a market segmentation for Smart Learning as well as a thorough evaluation of the market's size (both in terms of volume and value). The study analyzes the present Smart Learning market and provides a detailed prediction for the years 2022–2030. The Smart Learning Market Research offers a thorough analysis of each market vertical, segment, end-use industry, application, and region's historical, present, and projected revenue.

There is a growing need for learning management system (LMS) software to efficiently manage learning content. A learning management system (LMS) is a software program or web-based technology that is used to organize, implement, and assess a particular learning process. In its most common form, it is used in eLearning techniques and consists of two elements: a server that supports basic operations and a user interface that instructors, students, and administrators operate. LMS frequently enables a teacher to create and distribute curriculum, monitor student participation, and analyze student performance. Students can use a learning management system to access interactive features such as threaded chats, video conferencing, and discussion boards. With an effective system, instructors and administrators may manage components such as user access, communication, calendars, user registration, material, certifications, and notifications more efficiently. LMSs are used by organizations of all sizes, as well as local governments, traditional educational institutions, national government agencies, and digital institutions. Traditional teaching methods can be enhanced while organizations save time and money.

The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Smart Learning market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others. The report also discusses the initiatives taken by the key companies to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:

Blackboard Inc., Pearson, Ellucian Company L.P., Smart Technologies ULC, Promethean Limited, Samsung, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, Cisco Systems Inc., D2L Corporation, McGraw Hill

Research Report on the Smart Learning Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:

Who are the dominant players of the Smart Learning market?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the Smart Learning market?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the Smart Learning market?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Smart Learning market and its key segments?

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The interactive display segment accounted for a moderate revenue share in 2021. An interactive panel is a wall-mounted device that allows users to generate dynamic visual presentations and edit on-screen data via digital touchpad inputs. Interactive LED panels are available in a variety of sizes, making them suitable for collaborative spaces ranging in size from small preschools to enormous corporate conference rooms. Present-day interactive displays enable instructors and presenters to convey information more efficiently, and their multitouch capabilities increase audience involvement. In addition, contemporary interactive flat-panel displays reduce the need to consider environmental factors such as lighting during a presentation.

Learning content management system segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Learning content management systems develop, manage, track, distribute, analyze, and store information and courses. This can include presenting images, presentations, text, and video. It is customizable to provide each employee with the job-specific training they need. A Learning Content Management System (LCMS) includes greater interactivity, such as Virtual Reality (VR) and geocaching.

Corporate segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Smart learning in corporate universities is one of the modes of the learning organization's progress. It demonstrates that businesses are capable of continuous learning and fully utilizing their employees unique ideas. It is a learning, sharing, and engagement-friendly organizational atmosphere. Smart learning in a firm or organization becomes crucial to corporate development owing to intelligence and adaptability. Corporate digital learning is the practice of promoting group engagement and knowledge transfer within or across organizations through communication and information technologies.

Market in North America accounted for a moderate revenue share in 2021. The presence of numerous multinational corporations will have a significant impact on the market expansion in this region. The rising demands and use of online platforms and early education, primarily in the United States, promise well for the regional market's development. Furthermore, increased incidence of coronavirus in the U.S. has played an important role in the broad use of the product and, consequently, the expansion of the market. eLearning platforms are desired owing to their adaptability and scalability since they provide students with a variety of chances to enroll in college programs and flexible modular learning content.

Market Segmentations of the Smart Learning Market

This market is segmented based on Types, Applications, and Regions. The growth of each segment provides accurate forecasts related to production and sales by Types and Applications, in terms of volume and value for the period between 2022 and 2030. This analysis can help readers looking to expand their business by targeting emerging and niche markets. Market share data is given on both global and regional levels. Regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. Research analysts assess the market positions of the leading competitors and provide competitive analysis for each company. For this study, this report segments the global Smart Learning market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Segments Covered in this report are:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Interactive Display

Interactive Whiteboards

Smartboards

Integrated solution

Standalone solution

Learning Content Management System

Student Information System

Classroom Management Software

Language Learning Software

Others

Hardware

Software

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Academic

Corporate

Government

Enterprise

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Regional Landscape section of the Smart Learning report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key reasons to buy the Global Smart Learning Market report:

The latest report comprehensively studies the global Smart Learning market size and provides useful inference on numerous aspects of the market, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.

The report offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the market.

It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products services offered by this industry.

The report holistically covers the latest developments taking place in this industry. Therefore, it lists the most effective business strategies implemented by the market rivals for ideal business expansion.

In conclusion, the Smart Learning Market report is an exhaustive database that will help readers formulate lucrative strategies. The Smart Learning Market report studies the latest economic scenario with value, drivers, constraints, growth opportunities, challenges, demand and supply ratio, production capacity, import/export status, growth rate, and others. Additionally, the report also undertakes SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis to study the leading companies.

