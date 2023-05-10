OP360 Rewards Top-Referring Employees to a Shopping Spree
OP360 Employee Referral Program credited for half of the overall organizational growth.
I get to help others land amazing and rewarding jobs. Second, I get to help my OP360 family gather and grow talented manpower. Lastly, I get to enjoy perks with my family and friends.”CEBU CITY, THE PHILIPPINES, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 4, 2023, OP360 wrapped up its 2022 Employee Referral Champion (ERC) Program by rewarding an all-expense-paid shopping experience at Landers Superstore Cebu to its highest-referring employees.
— Stephen Fernandez, OP360 Referral champion
During the awards ceremony, the Leadership and Talent Acquisition Teams of OP360 presented the four referral champions with a certificate of appreciation and gadget prizes. The ceremony marked the beginning of the celebration.
Stephen Fernandez, one of the referral champions, sees referring others to OP360 as a triple-win scenario that benefits everyone involved. He explained that by doing so, he gets to help his network secure great jobs, assist OP360 in acquiring and developing talented personnel, and enjoy perks with his loved ones.
OP360's ERC program is its most effective sourcing channel, accounting for half of the company's overall growth according to its leaders' report at the last Town Hall in November 2022, which showed a 33% year-over-year increase in organizational headcount.
“We’re a fast-growing team that believes in building from within. Our Employee Referral Program is a huge part of who and what we are. So, thank you to our 2022 Employee Referral Champions. We’re so grateful for all your support,” said OP360 Operations Director Rose Barcelo.
To show appreciation for the referral champions' continued support and service, OP360 spent more than Php 300,000 to make the prizes and shopping spree possible for the 2022 ERC program.
###
About OP360
OfficePartners360 (OP360) was founded in 2006 with a focus on building relationships as its core philosophy. As a trusted global workforce partner and a one-stop shop for full-service outsourcing, we deliver streamlined solutions while reducing costs, improving service levels, and increasing top-line performance. With 24/7/365 omnichannel experience in various domains including customer support, data center, accounting, and IT support, our success is the result of our people, technology, and progressive thought leadership that enables us to continually raise the bar of world-class customer experience. At OP360, we strive to enable business agility, innovation, and competitive advantage for our clients and are guided by our core values of integrity and commitment to our clients' success.
