TRUiC Recognized as One of Michigan's 50 Companies to Watch at the Michigan Celebrates Small Business Gala

EAST LANSING, MI, USA, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TRUiC (The Really Useful Information Company) was honored last night as one of the 2023 awardees for the Michigan 50 Companies to Watch Award, presented by Michigan Celebrates Small Business (MCSB). The award was accepted by Ashley Hiser, Chief Operations Officer of TRUiC, at the 19th annual Michigan Celebrates Small Business Gala held on May 2, 2023, at the Breslin Center on Michigan State University's Campus.

The gala brought together over 800 guests to celebrate the achievements of this year's award recipients, including a speech from Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The prestigious Michigan 50 Companies to Watch Award recognizes second-stage companies demonstrating intent and capacity to grow, based on employee or sales growth, exceptional entrepreneurial leadership, sustainable competitive advantage, and other notable factors showcasing the company's success.

TRUiC is dedicated to helping entrepreneurs and startups succeed by providing comprehensive resources and free AI tools.

Their portfolio includes:
Howtostartanllc.com: Assisting entrepreneurs in forming an LLC and providing free AI tools.
Startupsavant.com: A comprehensive resource for startups.
Staterequirement.com: Offering resources for state licensing.
Truic.com: The main hub for all TRUiC services and resources.

In addition to Ashley Hiser, several team members were present at the event, including Michaela Dale, Ethan Peyton, Carlos Marcano, Christina Letterly, and Reyna Hurand.

Michigan Celebrates Small Business, a collaboration of trusted statewide founding organizations, has been supporting, promoting, and celebrating small businesses in Michigan since 2005. The annual awards gala places a spotlight on the positive impact small businesses have on communities and the state.

For more information about the Michigan Celebrates Small Business Awards Gala, visit MichiganCelebrates.org.

About TRUiC:
TRUiC (The Really Useful Information Company) is dedicated to helping entrepreneurs and startups succeed by providing comprehensive resources and free AI tools. Their services include howtostartanllc.com, startupsavant.com, StateRequirement.com, and truic.com.

About Michigan Celebrates Small Business:
Michigan Celebrates Small Business (MCSB) is a collaboration of trusted statewide founding organizations offering resources for small businesses. Since 2005, the Michigan Celebrates Small Business awards gala has placed a spotlight on the positive impact small businesses have on communities and the state. The MCSB organization is focused on supporting, promoting, and celebrating small businesses in Michigan. Kinexus Group serves as the Managing Partner of the awards gala.

