Lignans Market to See Huge Growth by 2032: Size, Share And Trends

Lignans have gained wide importance in recent times due to their biological properties and health benefits.

PORTLAND, OR, US, May 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lignans are the large group of polyphenolic compounds within the phytochemicals found in plants. They are vascular plant secondary metabolites with a wide range of physiological functions. Plant lignans are defined as polyphenolic substances derived from phenylalanine through dimerization of substituted cinnamic alcohols known as monolignols to a dibenzylbutane skeleton.

Lignans have wide applicability in the human diet due to its health promotion and disease-preventing properties. Flaxseed and sesame seeds are the richest source of lignans, and are utilized commercially for the fortification of food products and in the pharmaceutical industry. The other sources of lignans are soy seed, rapeseed, pumpkin seed, sunflower seed, wheat, oats, rye, barley, legumes, beans, fruit like berries, and vegetables.

The presence of lignan in various plant sources has increased the development of novel lignan synthesis models commercially. Increased investment in R&D, increasing health & fitness awareness, biosynthetic origin, immunity-boosting properties, physicochemical properties of lignan, increasing health benefits, production of fortified food products, utilization of flax hulls, increasing production of seeds such as flaxseed and sesame, surge in production of lignan extracts, surge in food processing technology, automated equipment, increasing awareness about new products, new product development, utilization of lignans in pharmaceuticals, anti-cancer properties of lignan, increasing disease conditions, incorporation of lignan in supplementary foods and nutraceuticals, high natural abundance, hormone-related diseases, inclination toward improving product quality, use of lignans in cosmetics, increased distribution channel, sanitation control in manufacturing plants, changing eating habits, and disposable income are the key driving factors of the global lignans market.

