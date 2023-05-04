Attorney Todd L. Baker becomes Shareholder at Kogan & DiSalvo Personal Injury Law Firm
Kogan and DiSalvo, a leading personal injury law firm in Florida, is proud to announce that Attorney Todd L. Baker has become a shareholder in the firm.
— Attorney Todd L. Baker
Mr. Baker has demonstrated a commitment to excellence in his legal practice, providing exceptional representation to clients in a variety of personal injury matters, including automobile accidents, and slip and falls, resulting in litigated multi-million-dollar jury verdicts. He has helped clients recover over $100,000,000 in settlements and verdicts.
"We are thrilled to welcome Todd as a shareholder in our firm," said Attorney Darryl Kogan. "His hard work, dedication, and extensive knowledge of personal injury law have been instrumental in helping us achieve successful outcomes for our clients."
Mr. Baker is a member of the Florida Bar, the current President of the Broward County Trial Lawyers Association, and the Immediate Past President of the Florida Bar Young Lawyers Division. He earned his law degree from the University of Florida Levin College of Law and his undergraduate degree from the University of Michigan. Mr. Baker has been recognized by his peers for his legal expertise and commitment to ethical standards, including being on the list of Super Lawyers Rising Stars®, the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum®, the Daily Business Review “On the Rise,” Best Lawyers Ones to Watch, Florida Legal Elite Up and Comer, South Florida Business and Wealth Up and Comer, AVVO 10.0, and the Broward County Bar Association’s 40 Under 40.
"I am honored to be named a shareholder at Kogan and DiSalvo," said Mr. Baker. "I have had the privilege of working alongside some of the most talented and dedicated attorneys in the state, and I am excited to continue serving our clients as a shareholder."
About Kogan & DiSalvo
Kogan and DiSalvo is a leading personal injury law firm serving clients throughout Florida. With offices in Broward, Palm Beach, Indian River, and Brevard Counties, the firm has been dedicated to providing exceptional legal representation to injured individuals and their families since 1998.
