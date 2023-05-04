AC Repair Made Easy: Worry-Free Solutions from Bethlehem’s Top HVAC Contractor

/EIN News/ -- Bethlehem, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania -

Deluxe Plumbing & Heating, a top AC Repair and Air Conditioning Contractor in Bethlehem, PA, offers exceptional repair and installation solutions that guarantee customer satisfaction.

HVAC systems help maintain comfort, air quality, and energy efficiency in homes and businesses. When HVAC companies neglect customer service standards and deliver subpar installations, maintenance, and repairs, the result is reduced system efficiency and increased energy and lifecycle costs that lead to extra expenses.

A frontrunner in whole-home service, Deluxe Plumbing & Heating has become the go-to choice for residential and commercial customers in Bethlehem and the nearby Lehigh Valley areas. As masters of AC repair and air conditioning contractor services, their expertise covers plumbing, HVAC, pipelining, electrical, water, and indoor air quality.

Deluxe Plumbing & Heating, acknowledging the importance of efficient and dependable HVAC systems, provides all-inclusive AC repair and air conditioning contractor services custom-tailored to clients' unique needs. The company's certified technicians deliver WORRY-FREE SOLUTIONS™ and transparent pricing, ensuring clients avoid the pitfalls commonly associated with substandard HVAC companies.

Emphasizing its commitment to exceptional service, the company's new slogan, "WORRY-FREE SOLUTIONS™," epitomizes its dedication to excellence. Licensed and insured, they have a fleet of trucks and technicians ready to help clients with emergencies 24/7 throughout the year.

For more information, visit https://www.deluxeplumbing.com

By partnering with leading manufacturers, Deluxe Plumbing & Heating ensures they provide clients with top-of-the-line HVAC equipment and materials designed to deliver maximum efficiency and performance. This close relationship with manufacturers allows them to offer exceptional warranties and financing options, giving clients peace of mind and confidence in their investments.

Striving to stay ahead of the competition, Deluxe Plumbing & Heating offers the best guarantees in the business, including a 10-year warranty on parts and labor for HVAC, water treatment, air purification, water heaters, and boilers. Additionally, they provide a lifetime warranty on pipe lining services, ensuring clients receive long-lasting solutions for their homes and businesses.

Clients may also consider investing in an energy-efficient AC system to capitalize on the excellent HVAC system credits and rebates in 2023. But, again, the company's certified technicians can expertly guide clients in choosing the best option for their needs and help them take advantage of these incentives.

Deluxe Plumbing & Heating offers financing options through several home improvement financing companies to make home improvement projects more affordable. Clients can select a suitable choice and confirm the company to get started on their projects.

Recognizing the significance of regular HVAC maintenance for efficient system operation and issue prevention, the company offers discounted heating and cooling tune-ups in spring and fall. Discounted air filters and other materials are also available, making it simple for clients to maintain their systems without financial strain.

The company's unwavering 365-day around-the-clock service commitment ensures clients in Greater Bethlehem can rely on them for responsive assistance whenever needed. Their dedication to customer satisfaction, extensive expertise, and comprehensive guarantees have made them the top choice for residential and commercial customers.

The epitome of exceptional service, Deluxe Plumbing & Heating leads the way in sustainable practices in the HVAC industry. Their innovative solutions and environmentally responsible approach make them the premier choice for residential and commercial clients in the Greater Bethlehem area. By redefining the meaning of comfort and reliability, they are raising the bar for the entire industry and solidifying their position as a true leader.

About the Company:

Deluxe Plumbing & Heating is a leading whole home service provider based in Bethlehem, PA. With decades of experience, the company specializes in plumbing, HVAC, pipelining, electrical, water quality, and indoor air quality services for residential and commercial properties. Deluxe Plumbing & Heating is dedicated to providing unparalleled customer satisfaction, exceptional performance, and affordable solutions for clients in the Bethlehem area and beyond.

###

For more information about Deluxe Plumbing & Heating, contact the company here:



Deluxe Plumbing & Heating

Larry Shoemaker

610-625-3699

office@deluxeplumbing.com

4240 Fritch Dr., Bethlehem, PA 18020

Larry Shoemaker