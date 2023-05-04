Chromatography Reagents Market to be Worth $9.7 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Chromatography Reagents Market by Type (GC, LC, TLC), Product (Solvents, Buffers, Reagents), Separation (Adsorption, Partition, Affinity), Application (Pharma, Forensic, Environmental, Cosmeceuticals, Diagnostics, QC), End User - Global Forecast to 2030

According to a new market research report, ' Chromatography Reagents Market by Type (GC, LC, TLC), Product (Solvents, Buffers, Reagents), Separation (Adsorption, Partition, Affinity), Application (Pharma, Forensic, Environmental, Cosmeceuticals, Diagnostics, QC), End User - Global Forecast to 2030' published by Meticulous Research®, the chromatography reagents market is projected to reach $9.7 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2030.

Chromatography reagents are a part of the chromatography consumables that include a series of products like solvents, buffers, and indicators for precise identification, isolation, and purification of a compound present in the mixture. The type of reagents depends on the chromatographic technique that is being used. Chromatography reagents, also known as analytical reagents, are used in various techniques, such as HPLC, flash chromatography, and ion chromatography. The chromatography reagents include stains, buffers, gels, solvents, and standards for isolation, purification, and analytical needs.

The growth of the chromatography market is driven by several factors, including the growing R&D expenditure in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, policies and initiatives to reduce environmental pollution, the use of chromatography in food safety regulations and quality testing, and the growing biopharmaceuticals market. However, the high cost of chromatography reagents and the safety risks associated with the use of flammable reagents restrain this market’s growth.

Food Safety Regulations and Quality Testing, Combined with the Implementation of Information Technology (IT) in Chromatography Techniques Driving the Market’s Growth.

Chromatography is the most commonly used analytical technique in various industries due to its precision separation of components from mixtures, low sample requirement, and improved efficiency. The presence of food safety regulations, such as labeling regulations, drives the demand for chromatography in the food industry. As per the food labeling requirement, chromatography techniques are used to analyze every food product for components such as proteins, vitamins, nutrients, and preservatives.

Furthermore, the implementation of information technology (IT) in chromatography techniques contributes to the growth of the chromatography reagents market. For instance, in February 2022, Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.) acquired ACIES, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology developed by Virtual Control Ltd. (China), to automate product and material testing and enable virtual inspections. The software will be integrated into chromatography systems to improve productivity, efficiency, and accuracy. This acquisition is expected to benefit industries such as food and beverages and agriculture for potential expansion. Such Collaborations and acquisitions are expected to drive the adoption of chromatography techniques and systems, driving the chromatography reagents market.

The chromatography reagents market is segmented by Chromatography Type (Gas Chromatography (GC), Liquid Chromatography (LC), Thin Layer Chromatography (TLC)), Product Type (Solvents, Buffers, Derivatization reagents, Ion-Pair reagents), Separation Method (Adsorption, Partition, Ion-Exchange, Size Exclusion, Affinity), Application [Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Applications {Research and Drug Development, Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Quality Control}, Cosmeceutical Applications, Environmental Testing, F&B Testing, Petrochemical Analysis, Forensic Testing, Clinical Testing, Research & Academic Applications), End User (Academic & Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations (CROS) and Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMOS), Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries, Food and Beverages Industry, Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End Users), and Geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the regional and country-level markets.

Based on chromatography type, in 2023, the liquid chromatography segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. Liquid chromatography is a technique used to separate various components from a given mixture. It uses polar solvents during the process, making it faster and more cost-effective than gas chromatography. In gas chromatography, volatile samples are handled using solvents that are easily vaporized, making it a complex process that requires high temperatures to work. The advantages and characteristics of liquid chromatography over other types of chromatography contribute to the large market share of this segment.

Based on product type, the solvents segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. Solvents are a type of reagent used during various steps of chromatography. The type of solvent used varies depending on the type of chromatography being performed. These solvents are generally affordable and frequently used, contributing to this segment's large market share.

Based on separation method, the adsorption segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The design used in the adsorption technique is simple, and the removal of contaminants is easy, making it advantageous and preferred over other techniques. Additionally, it uses a broad range of mobile phases. This separation method relies on fewer types of equipment than other separation methods, driving its increased adoption.

Based on application, in 2023, the pharmaceutical and biotech segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The pharmaceutical and biotech industries frequently use chromatography as a major technique for drug discovery, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and quality control. For instance, in July 2021, Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), a company that manufactures precision instruments, medical equipment, and measuring instruments, collaborated with Snapdragon Chemistry, Inc. (U.S.), a flow chemistry and process development company, to provide analytical solutions to improve efficiency in chemical synthesis. Such collaborations drive the adoption of chromatography systems in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, contributing to the significant market share of this segment.

Based on end user, the academic and research institutes segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing use of chromatographic techniques in both basic and applied research and the introduction of academic courses by institutes and universities focusing on analytical instruments drive the growth of this segment.

Based on geography, the market in Asia-Pacific is slated to record the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of this regional market is primarily driven by new opportunities in the pharmaceutical, biotech, environmental, and food industries, as well as improving research infrastructure in the region and favorable regulations supporting the development of bio clusters. Additionally, there has been an increase in investments, funding, and collaborations in life science research, contributing to the growth of this market.

Some of the key players operating in the global chromatography reagents market are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Waters Corporation (U.S.), Santa Cruz Biotech, Inc. (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Regis Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Shanghai Aladdin Biochemical Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Avantor Performance Materials, Inc. (U.S.), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), Tokyo Chemicals Industry Co., Ltd (Japan) and, Loba Chemie Pvt. Ltd. (India).

Scope of the Report :

Chromatography Reagents Market—by Chromatography Type

Gas Chromatography (GC)

Liquid Chromatography (LC)

Thin Layer Chromatography (TLC)

Chromatography Reagents Market—by Product Type

Solvents

Buffers

Derivatization Reagents

Ion-Pair Reagents

Others Product Types

Note: Other Product Types include solid support reagents and inclusion body solubilization reagents.

Chromatography Reagents Market—by Separation Method

Adsorption Chromatography

Partition Chromatography

Ion Exchange Chromatography

Size Exclusion Chromatography

Affinity Chromatography

Others Separation Methods

Note: Other Separation Methods include hydrophobic interaction and mixed-mode interaction.

Chromatography Reagents Market—by Application

Pharmaceutical and Biotech Applications Research and Drug Development Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Quality Control

Cosmeceutical Applications

Environmental Testing

F&B Testing

Petrochemical Analysis

Forensic Testing

Clinical Diagnostics

Research & Academic Applications

Chromatography Reagents Market—by End User

Academic & Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations (CROS) and Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOS)

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries

Food & Beverages Industry

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Other End Users

Note: Other end users include agriculture and forensics

Chromatography Reagents Market—by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

Middle East & Africa

