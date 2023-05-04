Dental Implants Market Size Set to Touch USD 6.48 billion With the CAGR of 6.5% by 2029 | BlueWeave Consulting

North America emerged as the leader in the dental implants industry in 2022. The region's driving factors include a rapidly growing geriatric population with a high prevalence of dental problems, as well as a population that is highly aware of oral preventive and restorative treatments. Developed countries have a higher number of dental implant users, primarily due to their better resources, higher per capita income, greater concern for aesthetics, and heightened awareness. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to its increasing economic stability and disposable income, as well as its dense population burdened by a growing geriatric population.

/EIN News/ -- New Delhi, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global dental implants market is flourishing because of a concentrated efforts on the management of growing prevalence of dental diseases and tooth loss; and the rapid adoption of technology advancements and digital technologies, such as computer-aided design and 3D printing, in dental implant materials and design.



BlueWeave Consulting, a leading strategic consulting and market research firm, in its recent study, estimated global dental implants market size at USD 4.17 billion in 2022. During the forecast period between 2023 and 2029, BlueWeave expects global dental implants market size to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.5% reaching a value of USD 6.48 billion by 2029. Major growth drivers for the global dental implants market include an increasing use of implants in various therapeutic areas and the growing demand for prosthetics. Prosthetics have a significant impact on the demand for dental implants, as they aid in the oral rehabilitation process and restore a patient's oral function and facial form. The popularity of dental implants is increasing among both patients and dental surgeons due to the drawbacks of removable prosthetics, which include discomfort, unnatural appearance, and maintenance requirements. The demand for dental implants is being fueled by a growing incidence of dental injuries resulting from sports and road accidents. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about 10 million people worldwide are injured or disabled each year as a result of road accidents. Also, the American Academy for Implant Dentistry estimates that more than 15 million Americans receive bridge and crown replacements for missing teeth annually, which drives the demand for dental implants. However, limited availability of skilled dental professionals to perform and interpret procedures and concerns over the safety and efficacy of dental implant procedures are anticipated to restrain the growth of the global dental implants market during the forecast period.





Global Dental Implants Market – Overview

Dental implants are metal devices that are surgically implanted into the jawbone below the gums to provide support for artificial teeth. The process by which these implants fuse with the bone is called osseointegration, and they resemble screw-shaped prosthetic tooth roots. Once the dental implants are inserted into the jawbone, they fuse with the natural bone to create a sturdy foundation for one or more artificial teeth, called crowns. An abutment is attached to the dental implant to hold and support the crowns. Crowns can be customized to fit the shape and contour of natural teeth for a comfortable fit within the mouth. Dental implants are an effective solution to fill any gaps or spaces within the mouth caused by missing or damaged teeth.

Sample Request @ https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/report/dental-implants-market/report-sample

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Dental Implants Market

COVID-19 had a detrimental impact on the growth of global dental implants market. The market had initially been projected to grow steadily in the coming years, but the pandemic disrupted the growth trajectory. One of the major factors affecting the dental implants market was the widespread closure of dental clinics and hospitals in many countries. The closure of these facilities led to a reduction in the number of dental implant procedures being performed, which, in turn, affected the demand for dental implant products. Also, the fear of contracting COVID-19 deterred many patients from seeking dental care, including dental implant procedures. Likewise, supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic led to shortages of certain dental implant components and materials, resulting in increased prices and delayed delivery times.

The global dental implants market, on the other hand, is expected to recover from the impact of the pandemic in the coming years. The increasing demand for dental implants due to the rapidly aging population and rising dental treatment tourism are some of the factors expected to drive growth in the dental implants market in the post-pandemic period. Moreover, the development of advanced dental implant technologies and materials, such as 3D printing and titanium implants, is expected to further fuel the growth of the global dental implants market.

Please Visit the Press Release: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/press-release/global-dental-implants-market-size-set-to-touch-usd-6-48-billion-by-2029

Global Dental Implants Market – By Material

Based on material, the global dental implants market is bifurcated into Titanium and Zirconium segments. The titanium segment has dominated the market owing to its prevalent usage in dental implants. The primary benefit of utilizing pure titanium is its biocompatibility. Crude titanium is composed of a blend of other metals, including iron, vanadium, zirconium, silicon, ilmenite, and magnesium, which undergo a process of extraction and purification to produce a pure titanium ingot. Titanium dioxide is highly detrimental to human health and must be eliminated from the titanium implant. Also, the zirconium segment is forecast to be the faster growing product segment during the period in analysis. Zirconium material performs nearly identically to titanium. While titanium implants can be created as one-piece or two-piece systems, zirconium implants are strictly one-piece systems. Two-piece implants offer additional features, such as supporting overdentures. Implants come in various sizes (length and width), which permits selecting the right size implants based on the patients' bone size.

Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in global dental implants market include Straumann Group, Dentsply Sirona, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Danaher Corporation (Nobel Biocare Services AG), Osstem Implant Co., Ltd., BioHorizons IPH, Inc., Implant Direct LLC, Anthogyr SAS, CAMLOG Biotechnologies AG, and Sweden & Martina S.p.A. To further enhance their market share, these companies employ various strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreements, and new product launches.

Don’t miss the business opportunity in the Global Dental Implants Market . Consult our analysts to gain crucial insights and facilitate your business growth.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of Global Dental Implants Market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in Global Dental Implants Market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.







Recent Developments

In February 2022 - Zest Dental Solutions launched the LOCATOR R-Tx abutment, an innovative addition to its adaptable LOCATOR overdenture implants. The LOCATOR R-Tx abutment product is said to provide enhanced durability and flexibility to patients.

Scope of the Report

Attributes Details Years Considered Historical Data – 2019–2022 Base Year – 2022 Estimated Year – 2023 Forecast Period – 2023–2029 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, Middle East and Africa (MEA) Product/ Service Segmentation Material, Design, Type, End Use, Region Key Players Straumann Group, Dentsply Sirona, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Danaher Corporation (Nobel Biocare Services AG), Osstem Implant Co., Ltd., BioHorizons IPH, Inc., Implant Direct LLC, Anthogyr SAS, CAMLOG Biotechnologies AG, Sweden & Martina S.p.A.

By Material

Titanium

Zirconium

By Design

Tampered Implants

Parallel Walled Implants

By Type

Endosteal Implants

Subperiosteal Implants

Transosteal Implants

By End Use

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Research and Academic Institutes

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)







Please Find Below Some Related Topics:

About Us

BlueWeave Consulting provides comprehensive Market Intelligence (MI) Solutions to businesses regarding various products and services online and offline. We offer all-inclusive market research reports by analyzing qualitative and quantitative data to boost the performance of your business solutions. BlueWeave has built its reputation by delivering quality inputs and nourishing long-lasting relationships with its clients. We are one of the promising digital MI solutions companies providing agile assistance to make your business endeavors successful.

Contact Us:

BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt. Ltd

+1 866 658 6826 | +1 425 320 4776 | +44 1865 60 0662