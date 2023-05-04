Vishay Intertechnology to Showcase Latest Power Management Solutions for Next-Generation Applications at PCIM Europe 2023

Company to Highlight Industry-Leading Technologies in a Series of Demonstrations Focused on E-Mobility and Energy Storage

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that at PCIM Europe 2023, the company will be showcasing its broad portfolio of power management solutions that address two increasingly important trends in power electronics: e-mobility and energy storage. In Hall 9, Booth 210, Vishay experts will be available to discuss the company’s extensive offering of passive and semiconductor solutions for these next-generation applications, including the development of 600 V and 1200 V planar SiC MOSFET technology; power inductors that enable high efficiency in gallium-nitride (GaN) DC/DC converters; and integrated power module solutions that combine high efficiency fast body diode MOSFETs and SiC, FRED Pt®, and MOAT diode technologies to enable higher power density than discrete solutions.



Vishay will also be offering a variety of product-focused demonstrations at PCIM. Visitors to the company’s booth will see ENYCAP™ electrical double-layer energy storage capacitors being used in batteryless mobile applications, while optocoupler evaluation boards will highlight the functionality of the VOA300 linear optocoupler for voltage and current sensing; the VOM1271 photovoltaic MOSFET driver with integrated fast turn-off; and the VOW2611 widebody high speed optocoupler.

Application-focused demonstrations will also include:

A 40 kW resettable electronic fuse (eFuse) for 400 V and 800 V battery electric vehicles (BEV)

A unidirectional, 11 kW three-phase AC on-board charger (OBC) with a BOM consisting of 90 % Vishay parts

A high voltage intelligent battery shunt for 400 V and 800 V batteries

A bidirectional 10 kW eFuse for 48 V applications

A V-harvester board featuring an e-peas controller and Vishay photodiodes and hybrid energy storage capacitors

A collaborative robot workstation featuring Vishay power resistors, ESTA power electronic capacitors (PEC), and Automotive Grade diodes

Additional Vishay passive components on display at PCIM will include haptic feedback actuators; Power Metal Strip® and Power Metal Plate™ resistors; ultra precision thin film chip resistors and fuses; power thick film resistors; knob potentiometers; metallized polypropylene film capacitors; ceramic AC and DC disc capacitors; and radial, snap-in, and surface-mount aluminum electrolytic capacitors. Highlighted Vishay semiconductor solutions will consist of 2 A to 7 A TMBS® rectifiers up to 150 V, 2 A to 4 A standard rectifiers up to 600 V, and 1 A to 5 A 200 V FRED Pt ultrafast rectifiers in Vishay’s first compact, low profile Power DFN series package: the industry-first DFN3820A. In addition, 600 V and 1200 V FRED Pt Gen 5 and Gen 7 ultrafast and hyperfast rectifiers in a variety of power packages will be on display, as well as 400 V, 600 V, and 1200 V standard rectifiers in eSMP® series SlimDPAK 2L and SMPD 2L packages.

PCIM Europe 2023 — an exhibition for power electronics, intelligent motion, renewable energy, and energy management — will be taking place May 9-11 at the Messe Nuremberg, Germany. More information on the event is available at https://pcim.mesago.com/nuernberg/en.html.

