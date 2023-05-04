CAST Imaging integrates ChatGPT to help companies accelerate software development

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and PARIS, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAST, the software intelligence leader, has announced that ChatGPT integration is available to all users of its CAST Imaging product. While navigating the internal structures of any complex custom-built application, architects and developers can now instantly see an explanation of what any of its objects does, right within CAST Imaging.



Today’s custom-built applications entail multiple languages, frameworks, and databases. Their growing complexity makes it hard to make even the smallest of changes. CAST Imaging automatically ‘understands’ how software works. It visually maps the tens of thousands of code elements and all their relationships into a living knowledge base of the software internals, helping architects and developers quickly find what they need.

Now, integrated with ChatGPT, it goes a step further and helps them decipher what each individual element does, within the overall system context and from a single pane of glass.







CAST Imaging integration with ChatGPT

“With CAST Imaging, newcomers and veterans can communicate more effectively and accelerate understanding of impacts and efforts required to make changes or add new functionality—without extraneous consultation or research,” said CAST Imaging Vice President Luc Perard. “Architects can delve into legacy application intricacies and see in minutes what usually takes months to discover, while new team members can ramp up markedly faster.”

Software-intensive companies and system integrators typically use CAST Imaging to preserve technical knowledge, onboard newcomers, speed up ongoing maintenance, de-risk their application modernization and cloud refactoring efforts. The integration with ChatGPT helps them further increase their business agility.

About CAST

CAST, the software intelligence pioneer and category leader, provides software used globally by thousands of digital leaders to make better decisions, enhance their software faster, and exert better ongoing control of the risks involved. See castsoftware.com.

