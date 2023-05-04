Scalar Learning and OpenStax Collaborate to Enhance Math Education with New Partnership
Our collaboration with OpenStax is a revolutionary step forward for the education industry. ”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Scalar Learning, a leading digital education company, and OpenStax, an education initiative of the nonprofit Rice University providing openly licensed educational resources for high school and college courses alongside cutting edge research, have announced a partnership combining their respective expertise to provide a free, comprehensive, and engaging math learning experience for students worldwide.
Huzefa Kapadia, the founder and president of Scalar Learning, is a seasoned math educator with a degree in Computer Science and Economics from the University of Michigan and a J.D. from Northwestern School of Law. He has over a decade of math teaching experience and has perfected the method of conveying math concepts via online videos, amassing over 7.5 million views and 67,000 subscribers on the Scalar Learning YouTube channel. His unique approach, honed by years of experience, is now set to support math education in collaboration with the high-quality, peer-reviewed resources provided by OpenStax.
OpenStax, backed by philanthropic foundations, is committed to improving educational access and learning for all students. Their library offers more than 60 free and open resources and supporting materials for both college and K-12 level learners that are rigorously aligned to the scope and sequence standards instructors expect, reducing educational barriers for learners.. This collaboration with Scalar Learning will integrate Huzefa Kapadia's potent and efficient video explanations into the existing OpenStax math textbook collection, spanning Algebra I through Calculus. This integration will create a highly engaging and enriching learning experience. Students will have access to unique, custom content crafted by Huzefa, a highly sought after private tutor in Los Angeles with hundreds of students and a weekly workload of 55-65 hours of math tutoring.
Huzefa Kapadia expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: "Our collaboration with OpenStax is a revolutionary step forward for the education industry. Leaning on my extensive experience of math tutoring, combined with my understanding of precisely how to build informative and engaging math video content, our video explanations in addition to OpenStax's high-quality openly licensed content will enable math learners of all ages to achieve optimal academic outcomes. This is a massive leveling of the playing field."
The partnership grants Scalar Learning a worldwide, non-exclusive license to use OpenStax textbooks in accordance with a Creative Commons license, along with permission to use the OpenStax logo and name, as approved by OpenStax. The educational videos will be free to the public and fully integrated into the digital textbooks, allowing easy access for all students. While the available videos will be comprehensive, they will be paired with only a subset of the textbook exercises and problems, leaving a significant portion for instructors to assign.
OpenStax Director of Higher Education, Anthony Palmiotto, shared his excitement for the collaboration: "The combination of our textbooks with Scalar Learning's video explanations creates an exciting and effective learning experience for students. This comprehensive approach helps students of all backgrounds and levels expand their understanding of math, and hopefully instills an enthusiasm for the subject, while also providing instructors with resources to complement their teaching."
The integration of Scalar Learning's video-based math education expertise with OpenStax's digital textbooks will provide an invaluable resource for students, teachers, and parents alike, offering a highly tailored and effective learning experience. This partnership aims to have a considerable impact on the education industry, pairing beautifully designed and easily accessible digital textbooks with the highest quality math focused video explanations to date. OpenStax aims for the first batch of video explanations to be fully integrated into the Algebra and Trigonometry textbooks by the end of the 2023 summer.
