SutiSoft announces the release of the latest version of SutiSign with User Interface updates, OTP for additional security, and more.

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (PRWEB) May 04, 2023

SutiSign, SutiSoft's leading online signature platform announces the release of several new updates to improve the functionality of the solution and its security.

The New features include:



Updated user interface that allows for easier and intuitive navigation

Users now have the option to enter the generated OTP to sign their documents

Company administrators have the permission to view all requests added

Signers now can add the reasons why they rejected their signatures at the time of signing

Integration with Microsoft Outlook

Updated dashboard with a signature progress bar

Signature requests will be rejected even if one mandatory signer rejects the request.

For more information, please visit SutiSign or call us on 650-969-SUTI.

About SutiSoft:

SutiSoft develops a comprehensive suite of cloud-based business platforms and solutions for companies of all sizes. Our four SaaS platforms - Spend, HR, eSignature and CRM Platforms include scalable and easy-to-use solutions such as Travel & Expense, Accounts Payables, Accounts Receivables, Procurement, Supplier Relationship Management, HR, CRM, Document Management, Electronic Signature, Contract Lifecycle Management, and more. Our solutions enable SMBs, mid-market, and enterprises to cut costs, save time, and help in making smart business decisions. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, SutiSoft also has regional offices in Germany, India, and Japan. For more information, please visit our website https://www.sutisoft.com



For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/ui_changes_additional_security_and_enhanced_functionality_with_the_latest_version_of_sutisign/prweb19320549.htm