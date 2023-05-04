Savory Snacks Market Will Estimated to Reach USD 404 Billion at a CAGR of 4.9% by 2032 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Rising demand for items that are low in fat, sugar, and gluten as a result, baked snacks and vegetable chips are drives Growth for Savory Snacks Market

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2022, the global market size for savory snacks reached USD 262.7 billion. It is projected to reach USD 404 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the forecast period. The growth in market revenue can be attributed to various factors, such as changing consumer lifestyles and the increasing popularity of snacks consumed between meals. Additionally, the demand for convenience foods and the availability of a wide range of savory snacks with unique flavors and ingredients are expected to contribute to the market's growth.

Another significant factor driving the demand for savory snacks is the rising preference for healthier snacking options. Consumers are increasingly favoring alternatives to traditional snack products that are healthier and made with natural ingredients. Consequently, there is a growing demand for low-fat, low-sugar, and gluten-free products, leading to increased revenue growth in the savory snacks market. This trend is evident in the rising popularity of baked snacks and vegetable chips.

Access Free sample PDF Copy of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/6143

Major companies

PepsiCo, Inc.

Kellogg Company

General Mills, Inc.

Mondelez International, Inc.

Nestle SA

The Kraft Heinz Company

Calbee, Inc.

Conagra Brands, Inc.

The Hershey Company

Snyder's-Lance, Inc.

Major Driving Factors for Savory Snacks Market

Changing consumer lifestyles: With busy lifestyles and increasing work pressure, consumers are seeking convenient, on-the-go snack options that are easy to consume.

Rising popularity of between-meal snacks: Snacking between meals has become a common trend among consumers, leading to an increased demand for savory snack products.

Growing demand for convenience foods: Consumers are increasingly looking for ready-to-eat and easy-to-prepare food options, which is driving the demand for savory snack products.

Availability of a wide variety of flavors and ingredients: Manufacturers are offering a wide range of savory snack products with unique flavors and ingredients to cater to the diverse consumer preferences.

To read more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/savory-snacks-market

The global Savory Snacks market is segmented into:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Further market segmentation

Product Type Outlook:

Chips

Extruded Snacks

Nuts and Seeds

Popcorn

Meat Snacks

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Channels

Others

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What are the dominating factors that are influencing the growth of the industry?

In the forecast period, which market segment is expected to rise the most?

What are the risks and challenges that the industry is facing?

In the coming years, which area is projected to dominate the market?

Who are the major players in the market?

What kind of strategic business plans have they made?

Ask for Customize Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/6143

Thank you for taking the time to read our article. The report can be tailored to the needs of the client. Please contact us for more details, and our team will tailor the report to your specific requirements.

Browse More Research Links

Key Lock Switches Market:https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/key-lock-switches-market-analysis-share-demand-by-regions-scope-and-forecast-2032-2023-04-05?mod=search_headline

Indiana Homecare Enteral Feeding Formula Market:https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/indiana-homecare-enteral-feeding-formula-market-is-expected-to-reach-usd-16508-billion-at-a-cagr-of-8-by-2032-2023-04-05?mod=search_headline

Surge Protection Devices (SPD) Market:https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/surge-protection-devices-spd-market-growth-statistics-and-forecast-to-2032-2023-04-05?mod=search_headline

Digestive Health Supplements Market:https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/digestive-health-supplements-market-rising-demand-analysis-of-market-growth-and-factors-driving-revenue-forecast-by-2032-2023-04-06?mod=search_headline

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.