True Wireless Stereo Earbuds Market Will Projected to Reach USD 45.81 Bn at a CAGR of 17% by 2032 | Reports and Data

True Wireless Stereo Earbuds- Rising usage of smartphones, tablets & other electronic devices with Bluetooth connectivity for streaming music and other media.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds market size was USD 11.15 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 17% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data.

The growing trend of fitness enthusiasts and athletes who require sweat-resistant and waterproof earbuds is boosting market revenue development. Earbuds with integrated biometric sensors and activity trackers have grown in popularity, particularly among fitness enthusiasts, due to their ability to suit all music and fitness monitoring criteria. Moreover, advancements in battery technology have allowed earbud manufacturers to prolong device battery life, providing customers with an uninterrupted music experience.

Major companies

Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, Bose Corporation, Jabra, Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Anker Innovations Limited, Jaybird LLC., Beats Electronics LLC., and JBL.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The in-ear segment held the greatest revenue share in the worldwide TWS earbuds market during the forecast period. This is because of its features, such as hands-free operation and ease of use, as well as their transportable and small size, which makes them perfect for use on the road. The growing tendency of customers using earphones while indulging in physical activities like jogging and exercising has also enhanced the popularity of in-ear TWS earbuds.

The USD 100 Segment is estimated to account for the greatest revenue share in the worldwide TWS earbuds market during the forecast period. This is owing to an increase in the number of customers adopting these items in a variety of product categories, including electronics, fashion, and home products. Smartphones, tablets, and headphones are readily accessible at this price in the electronics industry. Demand for low-cost electronics is likely to expand in the future years as consumers seek products with greater features and utility at a lower cost.

The North American market is predicted to have the highest revenue growth rate in the worldwide TWS earbuds market during the forecast period. This is due to the growing popularity of TWS earbuds, which are more portable and easy to use than traditional corded earphones. Because of the growing popularity of sports and fitness activities, TWS earbuds with characteristics such as waterproofing and noise cancellation are in great demand. Furthermore, with the usage of smart homes and appliances, adoption of TWS earbuds in this field is projected to grow.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Further market segmentation

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022 - 2032)

In-ear

Over-ear

Price Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022 - 2032)

Below USD 100

USD 100 - 99

Over USD 200

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022 - 2032)

Online

Offline

Key Takeaways of the Global True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earbuds Market Report:

A comprehensive overview of the global True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earbuds industry.

Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earbuds market.

Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the global True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earbuds market.

Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

