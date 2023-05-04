U.K. Private Healthcare Market Sales Revenue to Cross US$ 13.8 Billion in 2027 by Persistence Market Research

UK Private Healthcare Market Poised for Strong Growth Despite Pandemic

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By 2026, the UK Private Healthcare Market is anticipated to be worth USD 13.8 billion, growing at a 2.6% CAGR from 2021 to 2027. The private healthcare market in the UK is comprised of private hospitals, clinics, and medical centers that offer premium medical services to patients who are willing to pay for them. The market is driven by various factors, such as the increasing demand for quality healthcare services, the aging population, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

Private healthcare refers to healthcare services that are provided by private healthcare providers or facilities, and which are paid for by individuals or private health insurance plans, rather than being provided by the government or public healthcare system. Private healthcare providers include hospitals, clinics, and individual healthcare practitioners such as doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals. Private healthcare services may include a wide range of medical treatments, procedures, and interventions, including preventive care, diagnostics, surgeries, and specialized treatments for various medical conditions.

Private healthcare services are typically more expensive than those provided by the public healthcare system, as patients are required to pay for these services out of their own pockets or through private health insurance plans. Private healthcare providers may offer a higher level of personalized care, shorter wait times, and access to more advanced medical technologies and treatments than those available through the public healthcare system. Private healthcare can be an option for those who want to have greater control over their healthcare and receive more individualized care.

The private healthcare market in the United Kingdom is a growing sector that offers medical services to patients who are willing to pay for premium healthcare. The market is driven by various factors, such as the increasing demand for quality healthcare services, the aging population, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. This report provides an overview of the UK private healthcare market, including market size, growth prospects, key drivers, and challenges. It also includes a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies operating in the market.

Key Drivers and Restraints

One of the key drivers of the private healthcare market in the UK is the increasing demand for quality healthcare services. Patients who are willing to pay for premium healthcare services often have high expectations for the quality of care they receive. Private healthcare providers are able to offer a more personalized and comfortable healthcare experience, which is attractive to patients who are seeking a higher level of service.

Another driver of the private healthcare market in the UK is the aging population. As the population ages, there is an increased demand for healthcare services. Private healthcare providers are well-positioned to meet this demand, as they are able to offer a range of medical services that are tailored to the needs of older patients.

However, there are also several challenges that could potentially hinder the growth of the private healthcare market in the UK. One of these challenges is the high cost of private healthcare services, which makes them inaccessible to many people. In addition, there is a shortage of skilled healthcare professionals in many areas, which could limit the ability of private healthcare providers to expand their services.

Market Segmentation

By Service Type (Private Acute Care Hospitals, Private Patient Care Clinics, Private Specialist Services, Private Diagnostics and Imaging Centers, Private Urgent Care Centers, Others)

By Application (Trauma and Orthopedics, General Surgery, Oncology, Maternity and OB-Gyn, Cardiology, Urology, Others)

By End User (International Tourists, NHS Referrals & PMI, Self-pay Individuals)

Regional Insights

The North American private healthcare market is the largest in the world, dominated by the United States. High healthcare spending, a growing aging population, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are the major drivers of growth in this region. The European private healthcare market is fragmented and varies significantly across different countries. Private healthcare in Europe is more prevalent in countries with weaker public healthcare systems, such as the UK, Germany, and France. The market is driven by factors such as an aging population, increasing healthcare costs, and growing demand for personalized and convenient healthcare services.

Competitive Landscape

The private healthcare market in the UK is highly competitive, with many companies competing for market share. Some of the key players in the market include Hospital of St. John’s & St. Elizabeth, Care UK, CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC, BMI Healthcare, Nuffield Health, HCA Management Services, L.P., Ramsay Health Care, Spire Healthcare Group plc., The London Clinic, Aspen Healthcare (A Sub. Of Tenet Healthcare), Bupa Cromwell Hospital, The Huntercombe Group, KIMS Hospital, 3fivetwo Group, London Welbeck Hospital, The Bournemouth Private Clinic Limited, Alliance Medical, King Edward VII's Hospital, The Private Clinic, Vein Centre Limited. These companies offer a range of medical services, including inpatient and outpatient care, diagnostics, and rehabilitation.

Recent News

• In March 2021, Bupa UK announced the launch of a new virtual health assessment service, which allows customers to receive a personalized health report from the comfort of their own home. The service includes a comprehensive health check, including a review of medical history, lifestyle factors, and current health status.

• In February 2021, Spire Healthcare, one of the largest private hospital providers in the UK, announced plans to expand its network of hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centers across the country. The company aims to meet growing demand for private healthcare services and provide patients with greater access to high-quality care.

