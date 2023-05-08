CabinetDIY Launches a New Line of Cream Kitchen Cabinets

The new collection complements any color scheme, from traditional to contemporary, and also brings warmth and a cozy feeling to any kitchen.

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CabinetDIY, a leading online retailer of ready-to-assemble cabinets, is proud to announce the launch of its new line of cream kitchen cabinets. The new collection includes Classic Ivory, Ivory White, Z-Series Matte Almond Cream, Venetian White, Chrysler Chalk, and Florence White, offering customers a range of options to fit any kitchen style.

"We're excited to add the cream kitchen cabinets to our product line," says Eva Karadag, Head Designer at CabinetDIY.

"These cabinets are a great option for those who want to update their kitchen but don't want to go with the traditional white or dark cabinets. With six different cream shades to choose from, customers can find the perfect match for their kitchen design."

CabinetDIY offers a great selection of cabinet options, including RTA (ready-to-assemble) and pre-assembled cabinets.

They also offer on-site direct purchasing, the best possible prices in the industry, and door-to-door shipping, making it easy for customers to get the cabinets they need for their kitchen remodel.

The Classic Ivory and Ivory White cabinets have a traditional feel, while the Z-Series Matte Almond Cream cabinets offer a more contemporary look. The Venetian White cabinets have a touch of gray that gives them a modern yet classic feel. The Chrysler Chalk cabinets are perfect for those who want a shabby chic or farmhouse-style kitchen, while the Florence White cabinets have a sleek and clean look.

Across the United States, cream kitchen cabinets are unquestionably a trending style. "The beauty of cream kitchen cabinets is that they can complement any color scheme, from traditional to contemporary. They also bring warmth and a cozy feeling to any kitchen. We believe our new line of cream kitchen cabinets will be a great addition to our already extensive selection."

CabinetDIY's cream kitchen cabinets are made from high-quality materials and feature solid wood frames, plywood panels, and soft-close hinges. Customers can choose from a variety of sizes and styles to fit their kitchen design. The cabinets are easy to install and come with all the hardware needed to get the job done.

"We're proud to offer our customers the best possible selection of high-quality kitchen cabinets at unbeatable prices," says Evan Karadag. "Our new line of cream kitchen cabinets is just one more way we're providing our customers with the options they need to create the kitchen of their dreams."

CabinetDIY's new line of cream kitchen cabinets is now available for purchase on the company's website. Customers can choose from a range of sizes and styles, and cabinets are shipped ready to assemble, making it easy for homeowners to install them on their own or with the help of a professional installer.

To learn more about CabinetDIY and its new cream kitchen cabinets, click here or visit www.cabinetdiy.com.

About CabinetDIY

CabinetDIY is a leading manufacturer and retailer of high-quality kitchen cabinets. They offer a wide selection of cabinets in various styles, finishes, and sizes to fit any kitchen design. CabinetDIY's products are made from high-quality materials and are easy to install. They offer on-site direct purchasing, the best possible prices in the industry, and door-to-door shipping. For more information, visit https://www.cabinetdiy.com.