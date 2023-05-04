Decorative Glass Market Upcoming Growth, Key Player Analysis and Forecast 2032

Reports And Data

increasing demand for decorative glass across several industries, including building, and interior design, is the primary factor driving market growth

homes and businesses are being built, there will likely be a major increase in need for decorative glass in the building industry.” — Reports and Data.

NEW YORK CITY, U.S., UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Decorative Glass Market is witnessing significant growth, with a projected revenue CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period, and is expected to reach USD 92.32 billion by 2032 from USD 46.96 billion in 2022. The growth is driven by the increasing demand for aesthetically pleasing glass designs in various end-use industries, including building, automotive, and interior design. Additionally, the demand for environment-friendly and energy-efficient glass products is driving producers to develop innovative decorative glass technologies continually.

The building industry is likely to witness a substantial increase in the demand for decorative glass as more homes and businesses are being constructed. The use of ornamental glass in interior design and architecture, such as furniture, shower enclosures, and wall partitions, among other uses, is a continuing trend that is driving the revenue growth of the market. The visual appeal of decorative glass enhances the building's overall environment, making it more popular to use in commercial structures like hotels and shopping malls.

Get a sample of the report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/6439

Decorative Glass Market Segments:

The global decorative glass market is segmented by product type outlook and end-use outlook, as well as regional outlook. The product type outlook includes etched, beveled, stained, laminated, and other decorative glass types. The end-use outlook includes residential, commercial, and other applications.

The etched decorative glass type involves creating designs on the surface of the glass using an acid or sandblasting technique. The beveled glass type involves creating angled edges on the glass for added dimension and reflection of light. The stained glass type involves adding color to the glass using a combination of metallic salts and heat. The laminated glass type involves bonding two or more glass layers together using a polymer interlayer for added strength and safety. Other decorative glass types include frosted glass, textured glass, and mirrored glass.

The residential end-use segment includes applications such as windows, doors, and furniture in homes. The commercial end-use segment includes applications such as storefronts, display cases, and partitions in commercial buildings. Other applications include transportation, such as decorative glass used in automobile windows and windshields.

Geographically, the global decorative glass market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are major markets for decorative glass, driven by the growing trend of energy-efficient and aesthetically pleasing building designs. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the market due to the increasing construction of commercial and residential buildings in countries such as China and India. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to see steady growth in the decorative glass market due to the growth of the construction industry in these regions.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.reportsanddata.com/inquiry-before-buying/6439

Decorative Glass Market Competitive landscape:

The global decorative glass market is dominated by a few key players, including some of the biggest names in the glass industry. Some of the major companies in the decorative glass market include:

Saint-Gobain S.A.: A French multinational corporation that produces and distributes a variety of construction materials, including glass products for the building and automotive industries.

AGC Inc.: A Japanese glass manufacturing company that produces a wide range of glass products, including decorative glass for architectural applications.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.: Another Japanese glass manufacturer that produces a variety of glass products for the automotive, architectural, and technical glass markets.

Pilkington Group Limited: A British glass manufacturer and supplier that produces a range of glass products for the construction and automotive industries, including decorative glass products.

Corning Incorporated: An American company that produces a variety of glass and ceramic products for a range of industries, including decorative glass for architectural and interior design applications.

DuPont: An American conglomerate that produces a variety of materials and chemicals, including decorative glass products for architectural and automotive applications.

Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.: Another Japanese glass manufacturer that produces a wide range of glass products for the building and automotive industries, including decorative glass for architectural applications.

Viracon: An American company that specializes in the production of architectural glass products, including decorative glass.

Guardian Glass: An American company that produces a wide range of glass products for various applications, including decorative glass for architectural and interior design applications.

PPG Industries, Inc.: An American global supplier of paints, coatings, and specialty materials, including decorative glass for architectural and interior design applications.

These companies are investing in research and development to create innovative and environment-friendly decorative glass products that meet the growing demand for energy-efficient and sustainable construction materials. They are also expanding their distribution networks to increase their global reach and cater to the rising demand for decorative glass in different regions.

Browse More Reports:

Energy Retrofit Systems Market:https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/energy-retrofit-market-size-was-valued-at-usd-82-3-billion-at-a-cagr-of-8-9-by-2032-reports-and-data

Solenoid Valve Market:https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/solenoid-valve-market-size-to-reach-usd-6-71-billion-at-a-cagr-of-4-9-by-2032-reports-and-data

Battery-Free Sensor Market:https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/battery-free-sensor-market-size-was-usd-32-million-at-a-cagr-of-27-by-2032-reports-and-data

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.