Location Analytics Market Share, Growth, Analysis By Component, By Deployment, By Industry vertical & Forecast 2021-2028

Location Analytics Market Trends – Increasing demand for geographical predictive analytics

Location Analytics Market Size – USD 14.05 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.3%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global location analytics market size reached USD 14.05 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global location analytics market revenue growth is expected to be driven significantly by increasing application of spatial data and analytics across various industries. Increasing use of social networks for customer engagement is also expected to act as a catalyst for revenue growth of the global location analytics market going ahead. Rising demand for geographical predictive analytics is expected to further boost revenue growth of the global location analytics market revenue in the near future.

However, concerns regarding regulations and data privacy of location analytics solutions are expected to hamper growth of the global location analytics market to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Analyzing geospatial data to gain insights into various facets of a specific area or region is known as location analytics. Businesses, governments, and other organizations can utilize this kind of analysis to improve the decisions they make using location-based data. Numerous topics, such as consumer behaviour, marketing initiatives, infrastructure planning, and risk management, can benefit from location analytics.

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Google LLC, Esri Global Inc., Precise.ly Inc., TomTom N.V., Zebra Technologies Corporation, Alteryx, Inc., Sparkgeo Consulting Inc., PlaceIQ, Inc., Geoblink SL, Galigeo

Key Highlights from the Report

Solution segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Rising adoption of location analytics solutions among end-users is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

The indoor segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing use of smartphones with technologically advanced location-based services.

The sales & marketing optimization segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing use of location analytics to optimize marketing and sales by executing different marketing and advertisement activities based on location data.

The transportation and logistics segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to implementation of location analytics in the transportation and logistics industry for simplifying supply chain operations and decreasing operational uncertainty by effective decision-making.

Factors such as increasing industry requirements for location-based solutions and rising funding and support from governments in countries in North America is expected to drive growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

In conclusion, the report is designed to provide an in-depth analysis of all the key change calculation factors that replicate the decisions that trigger the change, which pushes the player’s winning position profitable on the growth curve despite massive competition in the target Location Analytics market.

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

Business Decision-Making: By analysing location-based data, location analytics can assist organisations in making wise decisions. Businesses can find future markets, comprehend consumer behaviour, improve supply chains, and devise marketing strategies using location analytics information.

Competitive Advantage: Location analytics reports can give organisations a competitive edge by offering insightful data about their rivals' locations, clientele, and market trends.

Real estate analysis: To choose the ideal locations for development projects and to determine the potential worth of properties, real estate developers and investors can employ location analytics reports.

Infrastructure Planning: Location analytics can assist government organisations and city planners in identifying regions that call for the construction of new roads, public transportation systems, and utility systems.

Location analytics can be used to evaluate the risks posed by crime rates, natural catastrophes, and other variables that may have an impact on a location's safety and security.

