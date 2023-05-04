Big Data Market Professional Survey and In-Depth Analysis Research Report Foresight to 2032

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing data connectivity owing to rising advancements in cloud computing technologies is a key factor driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 179.50 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.6%, Market Trends – Increasing investments and innovations in advanced technologies in North America” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global big data market size was USD Billion 179.50 in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing investments by major companies and rising demand for huge data management from various sectors such as Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) and healthcare, among others are major factors driving market revenue growth. Big data and innovative technologies are also being used by government agencies. Public health scientists are gaining crucial information by using anonymized mobile telephone data on human travel and linking it to development of dengue fever and malaria vaccines. Increasing use of web devices with sensors will provide even more options to improve service delivery, while also using data to acquire quicker insight into whether treatments are effective. Mobile tech solutions are also generators of data that can enable citizens, whether it be applications that tell producers when to plant crops optimally, micro-loans for start-ups, or medical data for front-line healthcare personnel in distant places. While, the private sector collects most of the big data with greatest potential for benefit of public. Hence, issue will be to ensure that they are long-term and clear structures are in existence to establish expectations and responsibilities on both sides.

Recent years have seen rapid developments in the information and communication technology sector, with the industry projected to grow substantially in revenue over the next five years. ICT industry technology advancements, increasing adoption of advanced and latest devices, an increasing number of consumers using these devices, and high internet penetration worldwide are expected to drive global market revenue growth throughout the forecast period. The global market is expected to grow as a result of factors such as a growing risk of data leakage, an increasing use of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things, and cloud services to manage large amounts of data, as well as a growing investment in research and development activities for developing advanced devices and solutions.

Request a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures to click Here: @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1680

Competitive Landscape

The report presents a holistic investigation of the Big Data business mechanism and growth-oriented approaches undertaken by the leading companies operating in this market. The report highlights the numerous strategic initiatives, such as new business deals and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and technological upgradation, implemented by the leading market contenders to set a firm foot in the market. Hence, this section is inclusive of the company profiles of the key players, total revenue accumulation, product sales, profit margins, product pricing, sales & distribution channels, and industry analysis.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:

IBM, Google, Accenture, Microsoft, Oracle, Cloud Software Group, Inc., Infocus Technologies, Alteryx, Inc., Informatica, Fractal Analytics Inc., Gainsight, BigPanda, Atos SE

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The Information Technology (IT) and telecom segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. The IT and telecom sector utilizes big data in various ways such as network management and optimization. Companies can identify bottlenecks and make adjustments to improve overall performance and reliability, by analyzing large amounts of data on network usage and performance.

The data visualization and management segment is expected to account for second largest revenue share during the forecast period. With big data, visualization becomes even more important as they allow users to quickly identify patterns and trends that might not be immediately apparent in raw data. Some popular methods for visualizing big data include heat maps, scatter plots, and network diagrams. In addition, there are several specialized tools and software specifically designed for big data visualization such as Tableau and Power BI.

The Europe market accounted for second largest revenue share in 2022. In Europe, big data has indeed been widely used, with numerous companies and sectors, embracing it to gather insights and improve decisions.

On 21 September 2022, Striim, a company based in California, joined Databricks technology partner program. The company provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for real-time data aggregation and streaming. Under this agreement, the company will combine its data streaming service with Databricks, which was revealed at the present Big Data LDN (London) event, allowing businesses to receive real-time information and act on it through its lakehouse infrastructure.

Requesting A Customised Report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1680

Emergen Research has segmented the global big data market based on component, organization size, deployment, verticals, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Big Data Analytics

Data Visualization and Management

Solutions

Services

Data Discovery

Support and Maintenance

Deployment and Integration

Others

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Cloud

Public

Private

Hybrid

On-Premises

The global Big Data market is classified into the following regions:

North America (the U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (the U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To Read More About The Report, Visit @https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/big-data-market

Key Points Covered in This Section:

Regional contribution

Estimated revenue generation

Vital data and information about the consumption rate in all the leading regional segments

An expected rise in market share

Forecast growth in the overall consumption rate

Report Highlights:

Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global Big Data business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.

The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2022-2032).

The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.

The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.

To Purchase Now, Click Here @https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1680

We appreciate you reading our report. Please contact us if you need the most recent report customised in any way. Our team will work with you to ensure that the report is created in accordance with your needs.

Read More Related Report

Optometry Equipment Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/optometry-equipment-market

Immunoassay Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/immunoassay-market

Seaweed Fabric Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/seaweed-fabric-market

Veterinary Diagnostics Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/veterinary-diagnostics-market

Synthetic Biology Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/synthetic-biology-market

Baggage Handling System Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/baggage-handling-system-market

Indoor Distributed Antenna System Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/indoor-distributed-antenna-system-market

Hemato Oncology Testing Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hemato-oncology-testing-market

Industrial Automation Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/industrial-automation-market

Biodegradable Films Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/biodegradable-films-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions.