Thermostatic Faucet Market to Reach USD 13.12 Bn by 2032 : Increasing Demand for Water & Energy Saving Solutions

Thermostatic Faucet Market to Witness Rapid Revenue Growth with Rising Demand for Water and Energy Saving Solutions

The global thermostatic faucet market size was USD 8.46 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. ” — Reports And Data

NEW YORK, USA, UNITED STATE, May 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global thermostatic faucet market has experienced significant growth in recent years, with the market size reaching USD 8.46 Billion in 2022. This growth is expected to continue, with a rapid revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% forecasted during the forecast period. The increasing demand for water- and energy-saving faucets, as well as the acceptance of smart homes and home automation, are key factors driving market revenue growth.

Thermostatic faucets play a vital role in regulating water temperature and delivery, utilizing a valve or tool that mixes hot and cold water from the plumbing system. These faucets have become increasingly important due to their energy- and water-saving capabilities and their ability to regulate water temperature without the need for additional heating or cooling. As such, the market for thermostatic faucets has seen significant growth in recent years.

Furthermore, the rising demand for eco-friendly goods and increasing awareness of the value of water conservation are also driving the growth of the thermostatic faucet market. Thermostatic faucets use advanced sensors and technology to precisely control temperature and flow, thereby minimizing water waste and maximizing energy efficiency.

In conclusion, the global thermostatic faucet market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years, driven by factors such as rising demand for water- and energy-saving faucets, the increasing acceptance of smart homes and home automation, and growing awareness of the importance of eco-friendly products and water conservation. The use of advanced sensors and technology in thermostatic faucets will continue to enhance their functionality, making them a key component of the modern home.

Market Overview:

Key Players covered in this report are

Grohe AG

Kohler Co.

Delta Faucet Company

Hansgrohe SE

Roca Sanitario, S.A.

TOTO Ltd.

American Standard Brands

Jaquar Group

Vigo Industries LLC

Rohl LLC

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022 - 2032)

Single Level Mixers

Two Handle Mixers

Others

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022 - 2032)

Residential

Commercial

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, Spain, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Strategic Developments:

Major players in the thermostatic faucet market are actively engaged in strategic developments such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations, to gain a competitive edge. Some of the notable developments are:

On 20 January 2021, Roca Sanitario, S.A. acquired Royo Group, a Spanish manufacturer of bathroom furniture. Through this acquisition, the company will strengthen its product portfolio and expand market presence in the bathroom fixtures industry.

On 8 January 2021, Kohler Co. announced its partnership with Phyn, a provider of smart water solutions. This collaboration aims to offer Kohler's customers with innovative water sensing technologies that help to prevent water damage and conserve water usage.

