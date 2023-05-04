New IRS Earned Income Credit (EIC) Table Chart Now Available

EIC Table Chart Earned income credit qualifications Earned income credit, EITC without children

TRAVERSE CITY, MI, US, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has released an updated Earned Income Credit (EIC) Table Chart to help taxpayers calculate their Earned Income Credit for the 2023 tax year.

The new EIC table chart, which is available on the National Tax Reports website, simplifies the process of determining whether or not a taxpayer qualifies for the credit and how much they may receive.

The EIC is a refundable tax credit designed to benefit low-to-moderate income earners by offsetting taxes owed and possibly providing a cash refund. Taxpayers who qualify can receive up to $6,728 in credits depending on their income, filing status, and number of dependents.

The new table chart helps taxpayers quickly identify if they are eligible for the credit and determine how much they may be entitled to.

Recently, the IRS announced an expansion of eligibility requirements for the EITC, which will allow more individuals and families to benefit from this important program.

This credit is available to qualifying taxpayers without children, and it can reduce their overall tax burden by as much as $1,502.

To qualify for the EIC without children, you must meet certain criteria, such as having an adjusted gross income of no more than $21,430 if you are single or $27,380 if you are married and filing joint returns.

Additionally, you must have lived in the United States for at least one year and be at least 25 years old but not older than 65.

For more information about National Tax Reports and the EIC Table, visit https://nationaltaxreports.com/