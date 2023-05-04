Breast Augmentation Market Global Type, Application, Trends, Growth, Region, Opportunities and Forecast to 2032

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing prevalence of cosmetic surgery is a key factor driving breast augmentation market revenue growth

Breast Augmentation Market Size – USD 1.10 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 13.4%, Market Trends – Technological advancements in breast augmentation procedures” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global breast augmentation market size reached USD 1.10 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research.

The rising acceptance and popularity of cosmetic surgery operations are some of the primary drivers. More people are pursuing breast augmentation operations as public opinions around cosmetic surgery continue to change and become more tolerant. The adoption rate of breast augmentation treatments has also increased as a result of technological developments in the field, such as the creation of new implant materials and surgical methods.

Breast augmentation is a cosmetic surgery procedure that involves the placement of breast implants to enhance the size and shape of a woman's breasts. This procedure is typically performed to increase breast size, correct asymmetry, or restore breast volume after pregnancy or weight loss. Breast implants come in various shapes, sizes, and materials, such as silicone or saline, and can be inserted through different incision sites.

While breast augmentation can produce dramatic and long-lasting results, it is important to consider the potential risks and complications associated with the surgery before making a decision. It is essential to consult with a qualified plastic surgeon and thoroughly discuss all aspects of the procedure before undergoing breast augmentation.

Some major companies in the global breast augmentation market report include

AbbVie Inc., CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., DONASIS BIO LABO, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., Global Consolidated Aesthetics Ltd., Groupe SEBBIN SAS, Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co. Ltd., Ideal Implant Inc., Johnson And Johnson.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The silicone breast implant segment is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Revenue growth of the industry is being driven by the rising number of mothers who are going back to work after having children and desire to regain their pre-pregnancy figures. This has caused a rise in interest in postpartum breast augmentation techniques that are secure and efficient. Furthermore, a significant factor driving the silicone breast implant market is the rising acceptance and popularity of cosmetic surgery in developing countries.

The reconstructive breast surgery segment is expected to account for a significant revenue share over the forecast period. The rising incidence of breast cancer is one of the key causes. Worldwide, breast cancer affects more women than any other type of cancer, and the incidence is expected to keep rising. The need for reconstructive breast surgery is being driven by the rise in breast cancer cases.

The market in North America is expected to register a significantly fast revenue growth rate during the forecast period. A greater number of people are electing to have breast augmentation treatments in the area as cultural attitudes regarding cosmetic surgery continue to change and become more acceptable. The development of surgical methods and technology is another important factor driving the breast augmentation market in North America. Breast augmentation has grown safer and more efficient because of new implant materials and surgical methods, which have increased interest in surgery.

Market Scenario:

Firstly, this Breast Augmentation research report introduces the market by providing an overview which includes definition, applications, product launches, developments, challenges, and regions. The market is forecasted to reveal strong development by driven consumption in various markets. An analysis of the current market designs and other basic characteristics is provided in the Breast Augmentation report.

Emergen Research has segmented the global breast augmentation market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Silicone breast implant

Saline breast implant

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Reconstructive Surgery

Cosmetic Surgery

Others

An assessment of the market attractiveness with regard to the competition that new players and products are likely to present to older ones has been provided in the publication. The research report also mentions the innovations, new developments, marketing strategies, branding techniques, and products of the key participants present in the global Breast Augmentation market. To present a clear vision of the market the competitive landscape has been thoroughly analysed utilizing the value chain analysis. The opportunities and threats present in the future for the key market players have also been emphasized in the publication.

This report aims to provide:

A qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends, dynamics, and estimations from 2023 to 2032.

The analysis tools such as SWOT analysis, and Porter’s five force analysis are utilized which explain the potency of the buyers and suppliers to make profit-oriented decisions and strengthen their business.

The in-depth analysis of the market segmentation helps to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In the end, this Breast Augmentation report helps to save you time and money by delivering unbiased information under one root

