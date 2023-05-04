Radiation Dose Management Market Share & Size to be worth USD 838.3 Million in 2030 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increased monitoring of patients in healthcare facilities is a key factor driving market revenue growth.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Radiation Dose Management Market research report is a comprehensive and vital document encompassing business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis, and emerging trends of the global Radiation Dose Management market. The report offers in-depth research and assessment of the key elements of the global Radiation Dose Management market. The research analysts have formulated this report through thorough primary and secondary research with a detailed analysis of the drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to provide a panoramic view of the Radiation Dose Management market.

The global radiation dose management market size reached USD 249.4 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The rapid adoption of technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML) among others in the healthcare sector is driving market revenue growth. Diagnostic imaging is one of the important and increasing focus that is being placed on establishing and optimizing its performance to make it easier to detect and quantify a wide range of clinical disorders. In addition, significant investments are being made to incorporate AI in diagnostic medical imaging. With the potential to enhance tissue-based characterization and detection, AI has demonstrated outstanding accuracy and sensitivity in the identification of imaging abnormalities. Currently, many AI imaging research use sensitivity and specificity to determine diagnostic accuracy, whereas other investigations evaluate clinically significant outcomes. Cancer diagnosis and characterization is another high-yield market for AI imaging. Utilizing high-power quantitative analysis of minute structural imaging modifications, management strategies, projected tumor dynamics, and the likelihood of malignancy can all be predicted.

Increased patients’ awareness regarding health implications associated with radiation is a key factor contributing to market revenue growth. The United Nations Scientific Committee on the effects of atomic radiation estimates that 12% of total exposure and 95% of radiation exposure from man-made sources are attributed to diagnostic medical uses of radiation. Medical institutions can accelerate procedures and reduce doses without sacrificing diagnostic accuracy by accurately and consistently documenting, reporting, and analyzing patient radiation exposures. Optimizing protection and safety in diagnostic and interventional medical exposure requires keeping patient exposure to the bare minimum necessary to achieve the pertinent diagnostic or interventional objective.

Key Highlights from the Report

Dosimeters segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Rapid advancements in equipment design and increasing market companies are major factors driving revenue growth of the segment. For instance, on 8 November 2021, radiation physicists from the National Cancer Institute (NCI), Division of Cancer Epidemiology and Genetics, Radiation Epidemiology Branch developed the National Cancer Institute dosimetry system for Computed Tomography (NCIDose). It combines a number of cutting-edge technologies, such as a library of computational human phantoms, modeling of x-rays from a reference Computed Tomography (CT) scanner, and an intuitive graphical user interface to provide an easy-to-use CT organ dosage calculator.

Software segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021 owing to its fast and accurate interpretation of radiation dose data. In addition, ease of access to high-throughput next-generation genomic, metabolomic, transcriptomic, and proteomic arrays, as well as the widespread adoption of electronic health records are driving the growth of the segment

Market in North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Significant investments in healthcare facilities is a key factor driving market revenue growth in this region. In addition, increasing incidences of breast cancer in countries such as the U.S. and others are contributing to market revenue growth. Market companies operating in this region are significantly investing in research & development activities and expanding their product portfolio.

For instance, on 1 December 2020, Hologic, Inc., a pioneer in medical technology with a primary focus on enhancing women's health, announced that its Genius AI Detection technology assists radiologists in spotting possible cancers in breast tomosynthesis images.

Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Furthermore, the report provides details about the new players entering the market, entry-level barriers and offers strategic recommendations to overcome those barriers to gain a substantial industry presence.

Key Players operating in the industry are:

Bayer AG, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Sectra AB, Medic Vision, Afga- Gevaert Group, Novarad, and Guerbet.

Radiation Dose Management Market Segmentation:

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Radiation Dose Management market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Emergen Research has segmented the global radiation dose management market on the basis of product, component, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Dosimeters

Area Process Monitor

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Software

Service

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Radiography

Angiography

Mammography

Fluoroscopy and Interventional Imaging

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Radiation Dose Management market size and share for the projected period

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Radiation Dose Management market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

ToC of the report:

Chapter 1: Market overview and scope

Chapter 2: Market outlook

Chapter 3: Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic

Chapter 4: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 5: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Limitations

Chapter 6: Key manufacturers of the industry

Chapter 7: Regional analysis

Chapter 8: Market segmentation based on type applications

Chapter 9: Current and Future Trends

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

