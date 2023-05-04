Top 11 Largest Skin Care Products Companies & Brands Worldwide 2023

Top Skin Care Products Companies 2023

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Skin Care Products Industry Overview 2023:

Skincare products refer to specially formulated products that provide nourishment and enhance the overall health and appearance of the skin. Some of the common product types include cleansers, toners, scrubs, body lotions, moisturizers, face washes, anti-aging creams, sunscreens, oils, serums, etc., that are produced using various chemical and natural ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, alpha-hydroxy acids, retinol, aloe vera, bentonite clay, and tea tree oil. Skin care products help to remove dead skin cells, retain elasticity, and prevent wrinkles, age spots, and fine lines. They even offer protection from harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays and avoid sun damage, tanning, blemishes, and hyperpigmentation and control infections from bacteria and allergens. Consequently, skin care products are in extensive demand among both male and female consumers across the globe.

How Big is the Skin Care Products Market:

• Market Size Value in 2022: US$ 152.7 Billion

• Industry Revenue Forecast in 2028: US$ 200.0 Billion

• Growth Rate: CAGR of 4.8%

• Base Year of Estimation: 2022

• Historical Data: 2017-2022

• Future Forecast Period: 2023-2028

Global Skin Care Products Industry Driving Factors and Future Demand Analysis:

The elevating awareness about the importance of following a skincare routine and the inflating consumer spending on premium products are creating lucrative growth opportunities for leading market players to expand their product portfolios. Additionally, the growing need for natural and organic skincare products, the emerging trend of creating the popularity of skincare products by celebrities, and the development of new product formulations and delivery systems by manufacturers to innovate and differentiate themselves from their competitors are acting as significant growth-inducing factors.

Besides this, the rising need for anti-aging products, sun protection lotions, and personalized skincare items and the increasing focus of several market players on introducing specialized products for all skin types to cater to specific customer needs are further propelling the global market. Moreover, the expanding e-commerce and online retail platforms that provide the brands with new channels to reach their target customers and improve their consumer base and the launch of new business models, such as direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands that offer more choice and convenience to the customers are expected to augment the global market for skincare products.

By IMARC Group, the Largest Skin Care Products Companies in the World:

• Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

• The Estée Lauder Companies.

• Unilever PLC/NV

• New Avon Company

• L’OREAL S.A.

• Kao Group

• Colgate-Palmolive Company

• Shiseido Co., Ltd.

• Beiersdorf AG

• The Procter & Gamble Company

• Revlon Consumer Products Corporation

