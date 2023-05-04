Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Market Share & Size to be Worth USD 4.84 Billion By 2027 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing incidence of infectious diseases and cancer, rising demand for diagnostics point-of-care is driving the demand for the market.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Market Research Report from Emergen Research has been formulated by analyzing key business details and an extensive geographic spread of the Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care industry, encompassing key business details and extensive geographical coverage. In addition to providing crucial statistical data about the Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care market, this study covers qualitative and quantitative aspects of the Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Market A comprehensive analysis of established and emerging players in the market is summarized in the report. The report also covers the business overview, the product portfolio, and the strategic alliances and expansion strategies of the companies.

The Global Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Market is projected to reach USD 4.84 billion in 2027. The main factors that are expected to strengthen high growth potential for POC MDx products are continuing research and development to miniaturize tests with molecular diagnostics that enable increased patient testing with higher precision and lower turnaround times.

In addition, a wide variety of point-of-care testing technologies has been evolving rapidly over the previous decade with a view to extending its potential market to a wider range of Medical Faculties, initially focused on the screening, monitoring, and diagnosis of infectious diseases in low income developing countries. Therefore, cardiological monitoring, oncological testing, and hematological testing are now available and/or under development.

Competitive Landscape:

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Abbott Laboratories, Bayer Healthcare, Roche Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, BioMerieux, Dako, Abaxis Inc., OraSure Technologies Inc., and Nipro Diagnostics, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

POC MDx research is used in the majority of consumer incomes for infectious diseases due to the existence of several big business companies with a wide product selection.

Another factor accountable for the dominance of this section is the rising burden of infectious disease in developed and developing countries.

The biggest business segment to produce sales is PCR-based POC studies. The widespread use of PCR-based technology for PCR products for molecular diagnosis and marketing has created plenty of incentives for the growth of the segment.

North America was the largest region, contributing much of the world's revenue due to the existence of the highly technical, medical system, government, and private investments in R&D to improve MDx POC tests.

The competitive analysis also includes regional analysis of major geographical regions. The report covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country wise analysis to impart better understanding of the global Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care market with regards to market share, market size, production and consumption ratio, product launches and R&D activities, investment opportunities, and presence of key players in the region.

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Market on the basis of Test Location, Technology, Application, End-Use, and region:

Test Location Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Over-the-Counter (OTC)

PoC

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

PCR-based

Genetic Sequencing-based

Hybridization-based

Microarray-based

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Infectious Diseases

Oncology

Hematology

Prenatal Testing

Endocrinology

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Decentralized Labs

Hospitals

Homecare

Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities

Others

The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals.

ToC of the Report:

Chapter 1: Market overview and scope

Chapter 2: Market outlook

Chapter 3: Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic

Chapter 4: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 5: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Limitations

Chapter 6: Key manufacturers of the industry

Chapter 7: Regional analysis

Chapter 8: Market segmentation based on type applications

Chapter 9: Current and Future Trends

