Patient Engagement Solutions Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 32.41 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

Growing adoption of patient engagement solutions and increasing geriatric population are key factors driving market revenue growth.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Patient Engagement Solutions market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global Patient Engagement Solutions market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Patient Engagement Solutions market in each key region of the world. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.

The global patient engagement solutions market size reached USD 13.49 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth of patient engagement solutions can be attributed to increasing investments in healthcare Information Technology (IT) sector, rising incidence of chronic diseases, and increasing acceptance of patient engagement solutions in the healthcare industry.

Patient engagement solutions are used to manage healthcare data and give access to the database of patient contact details to medical teams. Patient engagement relies on technology, such as a portal or automated message, and the procedure is essential for ensuring patient satisfaction. To get patient health information, a variety of hardware, software, and services are employed. Demand for patient engagement solutions is expected to increase due to technological advancements, increase in the number of ambulatory services, and favorable government initiatives.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Cloud-based distribution helps to promote a hassle-free exchange of knowledge between patients and healthcare professionals, as bulk data can be kept on these systems and remote access is also possible.

Software & hardware segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021, due to continuous development of patient engagement solutions and their expanding applications in consulting, education, and implementation. Electronic solutions are simple to set up and use, and they enable easy access to vital pharmaceutical information, along with allowing healthcare practitioners to share drugs remotely.

Patient engagement solutions market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Increasing geriatric population, high incidence/prevalence of chronic diseases, rising adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT), rapid adoption of technology, and increasing awareness about the benefits of early disease diagnosis are some key factors driving revenue growth of the North America market.

It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as

Cerner Corporation (Oracle), NXGN Management, LLC, Epic Systems Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, McKesson Corporation, ResMed, Klara Technologies, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Athenahealth Inc., and CPSI.

Key Objectives of the Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Report:

An all-inclusive analysis and forecast estimation of the market have been included in this report.

The report offers valuable insights into the major drivers, limitations, opportunities, and challenges faced by the global Patient Engagement Solutions market and its leading players.

The report sheds light on the prominent market contenders, as well as their business strategies and long-term expansion plans.

Regional Landscape section of the Patient Engagement Solutions report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Patient Engagement Solutions market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Patient Engagement Solutions Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global patient engagement solutions market on the basis of component, functionality, delivery mode, application, end-use, therapeutic area, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Software & Hardware

Standalone

Integrated

Service

Consulting

Training & Implementation

Support & Maintenance

Others

Functionality Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Communication

Health Tracking & Insights

Billing & Payments

Administration

Patient Education

Others

Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

On-premise Solution

Cloud-based Solution

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Home Health Management

Population Health Management

Outpatient Health Management

In-Patient Health Management

Financial Health Management

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Providers

Payers

Patients

Others

Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Health & Wellness

Chronic Disease Management

Others

The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals.

ToC of the report:

Chapter 1: Market overview and scope

Chapter 2: Market outlook

Chapter 3: Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic

Chapter 4: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 5: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Limitations

Chapter 6: Key manufacturers of the industry

Chapter 7: Regional analysis

Chapter 8: Market segmentation based on type applications

Chapter 9: Current and Future Trends

