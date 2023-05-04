With a CAGR of 11.7%, Next-Generation Display Materials Market Size Worth USD 380.03 Billion by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for lightweight, slim displays with high resolution is fueling revenue growth of the global next-generation display materials market.

Market Size – USD 155.71 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.7%, Market Trend –Advancements in electronics industry. ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global next-generation display materials market is expected to reach a market size of USD 380.03 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for OLED displays, increasing disposable income among consumers, advancements in technology, and change in lifestyle are some key factors supporting market growth. Next-generation displays eliminate some major drawbacks of LCD technology. OLED is a leading technology as compared to IPS-LCD technology, and is used in almost all modern display products and devices.

The Next-Generation Display Materials Market report further sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities, challenges, market threats, limitations, and factors likely to restrict the growth of the Next-Generation Display Materials market.

The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market.

Key players operating in the market are Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., Toray Industries, Inc, Samsung SDI Co., Universal Display Corp., Novaled GmbH, Nanosys Inc., Nanoco Group PLC, Doosan Corporation, Quantum Materials Corp., and PPG Industries, Inc.

The report studies the historical data of the Next-Generation Display Materials Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global next-generation display materials market based on technology type, material, application, and region as follows:

Technology Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

OLED

IPS-LCD

Others

Material Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Substrate

Polarizer

Color Filter

Liquid Crystals

Backlighting Unit

Emitter and Organic Layer

Encapsulation

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Smartphones

Televisions and Monitors

Smart watches

Automotive Displays

Laptops and Tablets

Others

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Points of Next-Generation Display Materials Market:

In January 2021, Samsung Display Company launched a new low-power OLED display for Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphones. This OLED display will help to reduce power consumption by up to 16%.

The OLED segment in the global next-generation display materials market is expected to register a robust CAGR during forecast period. OLED technology is used in almost all advanced display devices and panels.

The market in Europe accounted for a double-digit revenue share in the global market in 2020. Key factors such as growing focus on display materials, and support for research and development by governments are key factors expected to continue to support growth of the market in the region.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

